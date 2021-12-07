First Nande Becker, now Michael Murphy severs ties with crisis-hit PSL

Cape Town - First, it was PSL prosecutor Nande Becker and now its PSL head of legal, Michael Murphy. Murphy, a pillar of strength in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for many years, has reportedly resigned. His legal expertise always came in handy whenever the PSL were confronted with contentious matters, and these have been increasing by the day of late.

It is a crippling blow for the PSL, following the resignation of the amiable Becker a few days ago. His departure took many by surprise, and there is mounting speculation that the way the PSL executive has been dealing with the Kaizer Chiefs saga may be the underlying reason for the departures of the two legal eagles. Before joining the PSL in 2016, Murphy was recognised internationally as a specialist South African football advocate. He wrote his name in the annals of SA football when he successfully spearheaded the famous 'Coetzee ruling', the SA's version of Europe's Bosman Ruling. ALSO READ: Lack of information causing a stench as PSL continues to sing Sound of Silence

Over the years, Murphy has acted for many soccer players and organizations and won cases against the PSL and the South Africa Football Association. While the PSL persist with its grotesque silence on matters of importance, speculation will persist, and the football fraternity will remain in the dark. And when it directly affects the country's most popular club Chiefs, the PSL are looking for trouble. The fact that the PSL could not issue a press statement after entertaining Chiefs' request to postpone matches, points to widescale disagreement among the executive.