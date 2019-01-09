“When you are on top, everyone wants to prove themselves whenever they come up against you,” says Sifiso Hlanti. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – It may be one of the oldest football clichés in the book, but Wits left back Sifiso Hlanti says the team are taking one game at a time as they look down from the top of the Premiership table. “Each game is like a cup final to us,” Hlanti said as the Clever Boys prepare for tonight’s clash against Kazier Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium.

Wits thumped Chiefs 3-1 the last time the teams met, but Hlanti is not taking much note of that.

“What happened when we played Chiefs in the first round is now history. It is in the past.

“They have since changed the coach (from Giovanni Solinas to Ernst Middendorp). They will come up with a different approach. So, we won’t dwell on what happened in the first round,” he added.

“The most important thing for us is to take one game at the time. We know the task that is ahead of us. Each game is like a cup final for us.

“We are playing different teams with different styles of play. Chiefs won’t be an easy game. They are coming back off a defeat.

“It is going to be a competitive game, but we are well prepared. Whatever happens, we must keep on collecting points,” Hlanti said.

The Clever Boys were languishing at the bottom of the table at this stage of last season, but they have made a huge turnaround.

“We knew that we had to step up as players after what happened last season. We couldn’t afford to be in the same situation. All that is happening, it is down to our coach (Gavin Hunt).

“We can’t take away what he has achieved. He knows better. He has helped us a lot. He is not a loser.

“He wants hard-working players and we know what he is capable of. No one is in the comfort zone at the club,” Hlanti explained.

Wits have been hitting the high notes away from home. It is at home where they have struggled. “We are all aware of that. We’ve spoken about it as players. We are working on it, and we are hopeful that the situation will soon change,” Hlanti said.

“When you are on top, everyone wants to prove themselves whenever they come up against you.

“We have to stay positive and mentally strong so that we can deal with any challenge that comes our way,” Hlanti said.





Daily News

Like IOL Sport on Facebook