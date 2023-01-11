Durban — Lehlohonolo Majoro, who seems to have put his injury worries behind him, is raring to go as AmaZulu look to solve their struggles in front of goals and get their season back on track. The veteran forward has had an injury-interrupted 2022/2023 campaign and missed five league matches through those setbacks.

Usuthu have struggled for either that last pass in the final third or the last touch to put the ball in the net under both coaches, Brandon Truter and now Romain Folz. The KwaZulu-Natal club are the third-lowest-scoring side in the DStv Premiership with 11 strikes in 15 league games. The former Bafana Bafana striker has expressed how good he feels without injury and will look to help his side find their scoring form.

“Now that we're entering the second round of the league, I'm injury free and the World Cup break really helped me to get back into the kind of shape that allows me to compete in the second round,” he said. Majoro has been a consistent performer for Usuthu in recent years but now at the age of 36, some have doubted his ability to contribute to an AmaZulu team aiming big. The former Orlando Pirates man revealed that he’s not interested in proving anyone wrong but rather aims to perform to the best level he can be happy with. “As a footballer, you can never really focus on that. I've been told that Majoro is done the moment I reached 30 years but I've always pulled through and made myself proud. I'm not here to prove anyone wrong but to ensure that I'm able to look myself in the mirror with pride,” Majoro explained.

The ‘Major’, as he was affectionately known during his time in Naturena, will armour up against his former club on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 7.30pm. He feels that victory against Kaizer Chiefs might mean a change of fortune, and he and his teammates firmly believe they can topple the Soweto giants. “I believe that them being labelled as a big club in South Africa, they might think they have the upper hand, but we have proven ourselves to be a formidable force in this league. We have another opportunity to do what we've done in previous seasons and who knows, maybe it might be the start of a winning streak,” he told IOL Sport. @ScribeSmiso

