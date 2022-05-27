Five challenges Arthur Zwane needs to address at Kaizer Chiefs, right now

Johannesburg - Arthur Zwane’s ascension to the Kaizer Chiefs’ throne has been earmarked as redemption for young coaches, who, at most, are deemed inexperienced to hold the fort at the “big three”. Zwane’s new role comes with pressure though, given that he has to prove himself by winning trophies as soon as next season, following Chiefs’ fall from grace in recent years.

Chiefs have endured a seven-year trophy drought under five coaches in the last seven seasons. And that’s why Zwane will have to address his predecessors’ challenges to reclaim the glory days. ALSO READ: Zwane, Sheppard will have a huge say on player movements, says Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung Stand up for himself

Chiefs are a family business. The El Supremo is Kaizer Motaung, the father of Football Manager Bobby, Sporting Director Kaizer Junior, Marketing Director Jessica and Digital Manger Kemiso. Having spent 22 years at Chiefs, Zwane can be regarded as one of Motaung’s children. But he needs to strike a balance between the two: being a loyal sibling and son and the head coach of Amakhosi. He must stand up for himself in the boardroom and not be bullied into decisions that he’s not comfortable with, although he must still respect the management as his bosses and family.

Be media oriented Zwane has spoken candidly about a looming squad overhaul at Chiefs, saying there are some players that are not fit to don the famous gold and black jersey of the Glamour Boys. But now that he’s the chosen leader, he should inspire confidence from all the players at his disposal, regardless of how furious he may be following a bad day at the office.

Astute coaches will tell him: ‘When you make players feel important, they’ll want to play for you, and the dressing room will be happy as well. But if you start singling them out, there’ll be chaos to deal with.’

Change the mindset The sooner Zwane realises he’s not dealing with teenagers anymore, but fully-fledged adults, the sooner he will be able to create a healthy working environment for everyone. Zwane’s passion for good football has seen him allow emotions get the better of him at times, especially when he was still coaching in the Diski. But he has to take it easy on the players in the senior team.

In as much as he’ll want the best out of his players week in and week out, he’s got to avail himself to the players as well. In return, they’ll regard him as the big brother they want to play for. Decide on Khune Itumeleng Khune remains one of the best – if not the best – goalkeeper that Chiefs has ever produced over the years. But form, injuries and age have counted against him of late.

It’s true, goalies age like fine wine - if they are playing week in and week out. And that hasn’t been happening for Khune who’s been kicking his heels in the stands for the better part of the season. Khune still has one year remaining on his contract. And Zwane has to advise him whether to continue fighting for the No. 1 If he’s still part of his plans or retire and help him to improve Amakhosi.

Balance the squad Zwane’s knack for working with youngsters is well documented. But that doesn’t mean he should play kids. He needs to find the right balance between experienced players and youngsters.

His predecessor Stuart Baxter sidelined youngsters last season, prompting a reaction from Chiefs’ faithful who believed that they are the future of the club. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Sabelo Radebe, both 22, are set to get game-time under Zwane. But Chiefs need the seniors to guide such players on and off the pitch if they are going to succeed. @Mihlalibaleka