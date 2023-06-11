Five close-season deals set to be completed this week

Durban — The close season presents Premiership teams with the opportunity to strengthen their squads and boardroom, with several exits already reported. The biggest clubs in the league have not waited for the opening of the transfer window to either nail down their current stars to new deals or capture some of the most sought-after players.

With a few high-profile deals already completed, IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five deals expected to be finalised this week. Sifiso Hlanti The 33-year-old Sifiso Hlanti is one of the most senior players at Kaizer Chiefs, which is said to be the main reason behind the club’s reluctance to activate a one-year extension on his contract.

The former Bafana Bafana international’s representatives are in discussion with Chiefs with talks said to be an at advanced stage, making an announcement on his renewal imminent. Terrence Dvukamanja Terrence Dvukamanja’s performances have divided Orlando Pirates fans this season, leading to many believing his time at the club may soon end.

However, his form in the final stages of the campaign and his heroics in the Nedbank Cup final have seen him change the mind of the club and that of coach Jose Riveiro. The club are expected to make an announcement soon, with a reported additional two years added to his current deal. Katlego Otladisa

The relegation of Marumo Gallants has signalled an exodus, with various players looking to avoid competing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. One such player is Katlego Otladisa, who is on the wish list for both Pirates and Chiefs. The Sea Robbers are reported to have beaten their rivals, with Otladisa set to seal his switch to Pirates in the coming days.

Junior Mendieta Junior Mendieta had a 2022-23 campaign to remember in the colours of Stellenbosch FC, registering the second most goal involvements in the division (10 goals and eight assists) earning him worthy admirers. The 29-year-old is said to be on the verge of joining champions Mamelodi Sundowns on a three-year contract, with confirmation of the switch just days away.

Richard Ofori The form of Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and the acquisition of Melusi Buthelezi may have suggested that the Sea Robbers were ready to part ways with Richard Ofori, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. However, the Buccaneers have reportedly elected to retain the Ghanaian international’s services for another three years.