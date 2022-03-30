Five clubs that could be right for Benni McCarthy

Johannesburg - Benni McCarthy, the current PSL Coach of the Season, is a free agent after ‘mutually’ parting ways with AmaZulu last week. But given his qualifications, the Uefa A Pro Coaching License holder can coach any football club across the globe.

Below, IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five teams in the local top-flight that could use McCarthy’s services between now and from the start of the season. These include the Soweto's finest, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. ALSO READ: No room for error for Kaizer Chiefs against Chippa United

Orlando Pirates Albeit taking the route of appointing co-coaches, following the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer, the pairing of Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids hasn't quite worked for the club. They are on course to miss out on all the local trophies this term. Africa also remains a jungle. That Pirates are in the quarter-final of the Caf Confederation Cup doesn’t mean they’ll win the continental trophy. That’s why they might consider luring on board their once championship-winning striker, McCarthy.

Kaizer Chiefs It’s probably every coach’s dream to take charge of Chiefs. Not only because of their world class training facilities, but also given the fact that they are the most followed club in the land. Such that they hardly wear the cap of the away side as well. Amakhosi are set to go six seasons without a trophy, defying their “Cup Kings'' tag, while current coach Stuart Baxter has endured a bag of mixed fortunes. Chiefs need a coach of McCarthy' calibre as players will fight for him and the badge.

SuperSport United

The extinction of Bidvest Wits in 2020 was set to reinvigorate SuperSport as a top-four team. But SuperSport have failed in that regard under the guidance of Kaitano Tembo, who has had to rebuild the team from scratch after the seniors left. But with the club said to be enduring some financial difficulties, they’d have to give McCarthy time to rebuild the team. He knows about nurturing the next stars, having started off as a youngster, 17, at Seven Stars under coach Gavin Hunt. Royal AM

Take nothing away from current incumbent John Maduka, he's done a fantastic job. That they are second on the log is is a feather in his cap. But should they dare achieve the improbable by qualifying for African football they’ll need a bigger figure at the helm. Such figures do not come bigger and better than McCarthy. The owner Shaun Mkhize might not even have to sack Maduka. Instead, he must get the two to work together as co-coaches or try to convince Maduka to work as McCarthy’s deputy.

TS Galaxy The Rockets remain one of the most ambitious clubs in the top-flight, although they lack experience. However, the change in coaching personnel this season has resulted in them sitting in the hazardous relegation play-off spot so far this campaign.