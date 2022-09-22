Five DStv Premiership coaches who have to step up after the Fifa break

Johannesburg — It’s still early days in the season, but there are some club bosses who've already axed their coaches given the rising complexities of the campaign. Here, IOL Sport football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five coaches that need to step up when the season resumes after the international break.

Arthur Zwane — Kaizer Chiefs Zwane was a fan-favourite to assume Chiefs’ hot seat post the sacking of Stuart Baxter, given that he knows the culture, DNA and history of the club.

But things haven’t gone according to plan for ‘10111’. His team is languishing in the bottom half of the standings with 11 points after eight games. He’s pleaded with the supporters to give the team time but with their stale performances so far, not everyone feels that he’s the right man for the job.

Some of the supporters want him to stay, while others are already calling for the appointment of Pitso Mosimane. Brandon Truter — AmaZulu After being sacked by Swallows FC early this year, Truter found himself a new home at Usuthu and he inspired the side to a seventh-place finish last season.

That run impressed ambitious owner Sandile Zungu, who gave him the job on a permanent basis and backed him up with quality buys in the transfer market. Truter started the term well as they were unbeaten in their first four matches, while they qualified for the MTN8 semi-finals, where they will face Amakhosi. But they are winless in their last three games, having endured back-to-back losses. This has led to Fadlu Davids being linked to the Durban-based outfit.

Kaitano Tembo — Sekhukhune United Football experts felt that Tembo was done dirty by SuperSport United, who fired him after a run of poor results, even though he was working with youngsters. They argued that Tembo had served the club with distinction for years, having been the captain and coached in the lower ranks before being promoted to the top job.

So when Tembo resurfaced at Sekhukhune this season, many pundits tipped him to succeed given the quality personnel the club signed. But Tembo has been drowning since the start. Babina Noko are second from bottom (15th) after managing only one win, four draws and three defeats. John Maduka — Maritzburg United

Maduka arrived with a lofty billing at Maritzburg after guiding Royal AM to African football in their first season after buying Bloemfontein Celtic’s status. But life hasn’t got off to the best start for Maduka at the Team of Choice, with their best moment of the season so far being the win over Orlando Pirates. That poor start of just two wins, three draws and three losses has put them 13th on the log. A familiar spot as they are used to fighting relegation.

Maduka will feel that he’s still the right man for the job given his incredible work with the financially threatened and now defunct Celtic. Sead Ramovic — TS Galaxy Ramovic saved Galaxy from relegation last season, which resulted in him being rewarded with an improved three-year contract by owner Tim Sukazi.

Ramovic and his men seemed to be full of zest at the beginning of the season, going on a five game unbeaten run, where they also kept five clean sheets. But the wheels have come off in the last three games. They are winless after one draw with Richards Bay, while having lost to Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates. And with Sukazi mingling with the fans in the stands on match-days, pressure has mounted on Ramovic to ensure his boss leaves the stadium a happy man.