Five free agents who could find clubs this transfer window

Durban — There is still a lot to play for in the DStv Premiership this season. Every point from now on could be key in determining whether a club is relegated or finishes in the top eight. Today we look at five of the top free agents that clubs could sign as they try to churn out positive displays between now and the end of the season.

Phakamani Mahlambi Once heralded as the future of South African football, Mahlambi’s career over the past few years has been a sad story. Following an impressive spell with Bidvest Wits, he then had some tough times with Al Ahly, Sundowns, Chippa United and AmaZulu. Still only 25-years-old, there is hope that the right-winger’s career can be revived under the right guidance.

Daniel Akpeyi The 36-year-old will be remembered as being the man who eventually dislodged Itumeleng Khune as Kaizer Chiefs’ first-choice goalkeeper. He is highly experienced and was getting called up to the Nigerian national team as recently as 2022. Akpeyi could be a good option for any club looking to add experience to their goalkeeping department.

Happy Jele Jele cut ties with Orlando Pirates at the start of the season owing to a desire to continue playing at the highest level. He was playing regular football for the Sea Robbers last season and remains good enough to play at the highest level. Jele could be a good short-term option for the majority of clubs in the top-flight that need defensive reinforcement.

Lebogang Manyama The Tembisa-born Manyama remains without a team after having been released by Kaizer Chiefs as part of the club’s major culling at the end of last term. At 32, he brings in a lot of experience and could be a fit for clubs in the mid to lower half of the table.

Leonardo Castro The 33-year-old’s last spell with Kaizer Chiefs was not the most prolific but the journeyman developed a reputation as being a feared attacker in South Africa during his first stint in the country with Sundowns. The 1.83m tall centre-forward could be a good short-term option for clubs looking to add more goals and firepower up front.