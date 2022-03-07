Five highlights from the weekend’s local soccer action

Johannesburg - This weekend’s local soccer matches dished up plenty of action, and here IOL sport writer Eshlin Vedan takes a look at the top five moments. Kaizer Chiefs salvage some pride with Soweto derby win

The past several years have been filled with frustration for Kaizer Chiefs fans. However, fans of the AmaKhosi at least had something to smile about this past weekend as their side recorded a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby. With Chiefs' trophy drought set to extend beyond this season, the best that they can hope for is a second place finish in the league which will grant them the right to play in the African Champions League next season. The result took them to within one point of second place surprise package Royal AM, albeit having played a game less.

📈 Three points

🅰 An assist

🏆 Man of the match performance

🔝 30th #SowetoDerby appearance



A memorable afternoon in Orlando for Bernard Parker 👏 pic.twitter.com/UQk3ZSnJ7K — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 5, 2022 Chippa - the survival specialists

Chippa United are the ultimate survival specialists of the South African Premiership. Nearly every season, they look to be on the verge of going down before a late season decent run sees them do what they need to do to avoid the drop. The Chilli Boys proved that they are once again up to the task with an impressive 2-1 come from behind victory away from home against Golden Arrows on Sunday. After equalising, the Eastern Cape based side continued to attack and found their winner through Sandile Mthethwa in the last minute. They did deserve this win.

AmaZulu’s league woes continue AmaZulu continued to wilt in the Premiership as they were frustrated in a 2-0 defeat to SuperSport United on Saturday. Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa gifted the home side their two goals through two calamitous mistakes. Mothwa’s recent form has been far from impressive, so much so that it actually warrants him potentially being dropped.

AmaZulu have looked to be a completely different side in the African Champions League where they have won two out of their three games to date. A win for them against ES Setif this Saturday will inch them closer to qualification for the knockout stages of Africa’s premier club cup competition. Veli Mothwa will not want to see this again! 👀



An intelligent finish by Iqraam Rayners 🎯



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/9wvlHSIsyb — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 5, 2022

Middendorp’s “helicopter football” works against Sundowns Maritzburg United boss Ernst Middendorp has often been mocked for boring football or what many deem “helicopter football”. However, his tactics paid off this past weekend as his side inflicted a surprise defeat upon runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. By defeating Masandawana, Middendorp’s charges became only the second side to do so in all competitions this season, following in the footsteps of Kwa-Zulu Natal rivals AmaZulu who inflicted a defeat upon Downs in December.

Granted, Sundowns would have not been exerting themselves fully with the league wrapped up but Maritzburg did pull off something most sides in the league have failed to do. Royal AM continue to defy the odds Despite the MaMkhize-owned club making the headlines for all the wrong reasons off the field, they continued to defy the odds in the Premiership by defeating Swallows. In doing so, they recorded their fourth win in all competitions from five games.