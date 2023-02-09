Five Key Battles that could decide Chiefs and Maritzburg meeting

Durban — The stage is set for a mouth-watering clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. Both sides have had indifferent seasons but are now focusing their aspirations towards potential cup success.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five key battles that could decide the encounter. Kwame Peprah v Dove Edmilson Peprah, a loanee from Orlando Pirates, is determined to make his mark during his time in Pietermaritzburg.

He is aggressive, quick and fearless, and will be looking to make an impact with every challenge when he meets Edmilson. The Mozambique international has the ability to match the lively Peprah and will contribute to a fiery contest. Karim Kimvuidi v Yusuf Maart

Story continues below Advertisement

Both players will be expected to try and grab the upper hand in the middle of the park with Maart, roared on by the Chiefs fans, looking to impose himself in midfield while Kimvuidi tries to dictate the game for The Team of Choice. Both players will be tenacious in their attempts to nullify each other. Maart's physical presence and Kimvuidi's technical ability provide for an enthralling battle. Mogamad de Goede v Ashley du Preez

Story continues below Advertisement

Perhaps not the Stellenbosch reunion the pair would've anticipated but the meeting of Du Preez and De Goede will be of significance. The pace and agility of Du Preez will cause a lot of issues for Maritzburg however De Geode’s history with the Bafana Bafana international might give the home side a chance in dealing with him. The 29-year-old defender is one of coach Fadlu Davids’ most trusted men and will look to shut down Du Preez.

Ali Meza v Siyabonga Ngezana The unfortunate breaking down of Reeve Frosler and Dillon Solomons for the foreseeable future has thrown Siyabonga Ngezana into an awkward right-back position. The stocky defender, still working on his confidence after a period on the sidelines, will face a tricky customer in reinvigorated Meza.

The Venezuelan has found a new lease of life under Davids and will terrorise Ngezana with the home crowd behind him. Bradley Cross v Christian Saile ‘The Battle of the Newbies’ will pin Maritzburg left-back Cross against Congo-born right-sided forward Saile.

Cross, who has also been on the books of German sides Schalke and Leipzig, has begun to prove his worth at the Team of Choice and will look to shut down the pace and power of Saile. The 22-year-old forward made an immediate impact when he came on as a substitute in his first match, setting up a goal on his debut. @ScribeSmiso