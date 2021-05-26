Five key moments that defined Sundowns’ historic league campaign

JOHANNESBURG — Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a fourth straight DStv Premiership crown with three matches to spare on Wednesday night after thumping neighbours SuperSport United 3-1 at home.

Goals from Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane earned them a stylish win over Matsatsantsa at Loftus.

Below, football reporter Mihlali Baleka looks at five key moments of their successful season.

Appointing Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as co-coaches

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were beside Pitso Mosimane during the club's illustrious success in the last eight years. So, the club's decision to appoint the duo as co-coaches after Mosimane's departure was a masterstroke as they know the team.

Appointment of Steve Komphela as Senior Coach

It sounded like a bizarre appointment at first. But the appointment of Steve Komphela as a senior coach has come in handy for Sundowns. Komphela is a father figure who gets the best out of the players, and that has eased the workload from Mokwena and Mngqithi.

Signing of Peter Shalulile from Highlands Park

Shalulile has been a breath of fresh air to Sundowns’ striking department. He’s an out-and-out striker, a player they’ve lacked in the last few seasons. The Namibian goal-poacher has 18 eight goals, with 11 coming in the league after just 22 appearances this season.

ALSO READ: Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Thabiso Kutumela lead the way in PSL Award nominations

Squad rotation policy has worked like a charm

With a heavy schedule, which included playing in the gruelling Champions League, Sundowns’ coaching trio had to manage their players well. They did that job with aplomb, ensuring that they rested some of their integral players when there was a need.

Players remaining hungry despite previous success

That PSL Footballer of the Season Themba Zwane is on course to defend his crown after being nominated again this season is no coincidence. He has worked his socks off. And so is goalkeeper Denis Onyango who has kept 16 clean sheets in 25 league matches.

@Mihlalibaleka

IOL Sport