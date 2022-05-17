Five local players that should retire from top-flight foobtall

The following are five players playing in the South African top-flight that should seriously consider officially hanging up their boots at this point in time. Hlompho Kekana

Story continues below Advertisement

The 36-year-old has been without a club since ending his legendary spell with Mamelodi Sundowns last year. The veteran revealed last month that he will consider hanging up his boots if no suitable offers arrive. Kekana may as well just end his career. Should he return, he will not be the player that he once was, especially due to the time that he has spent out of the game. Siphiwe Tshabalala

Tshabalala has been out of the game since early 2021 after his short and unsuccessful spell with AmaZulu ended. Now 37-years-old, Tshabalala is unlikely to get any good offers to return to the game that could match his profile. He remains a cult figure in South African football due to his contributions for Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana over the years. Tshabalala still has a lot to offer South African football off the field but the time is now right for him to officially end his playing career. Itumeleng Khune Khune has very little chance of regaining his place as Kaizer Chiefs first-choice goalkeeper but also seems content to just sit on the bench. This is damaging to the legacy of arguably the greatest goalkeeper in Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Bafana Bafana history.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khune should just end his career and transition to a different role, perhaps coaching while also maintaining his playing legacy instead of seeing it decline even further. Tsepo Masilela The 37-year-old is one of the few survivors that was part of Bafana Bafana’s 2010 World Cup squad and who is still playing. He has been a fringe figure at AmaZulu this season and is virtually now surplus to requirements at the Durban based club.

Story continues below Advertisement

AmaZulu will aim to rebuild after what has been a frustrating season for them by their standards and a parting of ways with Masilela would be best for player and club. Masilela has lacked his first touch and movement on the ball from years gone by and now is a good time for him to call time on his career. Clayton Daniels

Story continues below Advertisement