Five Maritzburg United players that could hurt Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs will travel to KwaZulu-Natal for another clash with Maritzburg United on Saturday at 8 pm. Amakhosi are on a three-game winning streak in all competitions and will look to grab all three points against a Maritzburg outfit in the relegation zone.

The hosts frequently present a tricky prospect in their own backyard, with a few players in their squad capable of initiating an upset against some of the big teams in the Premiership. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players that could upset Chiefs. Kwame Peprah

The Orlando Pirates loanee has yet to hit the heights expected from him since his arrival in January. He has a single goal to show for his three months in Pietermaritzburg. However, the Ghanaian has a skill set unique to most strikers in South Africa. His pace, power, energy and technical ability make him one of the most watched players on the field on most occasions, and will give a frequently sloppy Chiefs defence a thing or two to think about. Rowan Human

The South African Under-23 international is undoubtedly one of the most talented talents in SA and his exploits at Wits, Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) and now Maritzburg have shown that. The attacking midfielder has a unique ability to run the show from a deep-lying position and will trouble the likes of Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe, who have shown frailties in recent games. Karim Kimvuidi

The Congolese has been a revelation for both previous coach John Maduka and now the returning Fadlu Davids, as he continues to churn out impressive displays during times of hardship for the club. The 21-year-old has recorded four assists this season, while his close control, bravery and ingenuity continues to bamboozle opposition players and will unsettle Chiefs. Jose Ali Meza

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns flying winger has not set the scene alight since joining Maritzburg as a free agent in January. The 31-year-old has, however, shown steel and guile as he and Davids attempt to rescue Maritzburg from relegation. His ability in one-on-one situations and crossing technique will disrupt a Chiefs team without any preferred right backs in their team.

Wayde Jooste Jooste’s decision to leave Pirates has seemingly turned things around for him, following a long spell on the sidelines in Soweto. The 31-year-old is yet to be directly involved in a goal in the seven games he has played for Martizbrug, but his speed, workrate and allegiance to Chiefs’ fierce rivals might light a fire in his belly and possibly a match-winning performance too.