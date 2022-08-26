Five Match-ups that could decide AmaZulu, Cape Town City MTN8 clash

AmaZulu will travel to the Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 3pm to take on a buoyant Cape Town City in the first quarter-final of this year's MTN8 campaign. Previous encounters between the two sides always lived up to its billing with entertaining action and a number of goals scored.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi looks at Five Match-Ups that could decide the AmaZulu, Cape Town City clash. 1. Thamsanqa Mkhize vs Gabadinho Mhango Citizens captain Mkhize will arguably have the hardest job on the field having to contend with the ever lively and in form 'Gaba-fire'.

The 29 year old has found a new lease of life on his return to Durban and his three goals in the last five matches deem him the most potent component of the Usuthu attack. Mkhize himself is no slouch on the offensive front. The veteran defender grabbed his first assist of the season last time out and will look to add more of those as the season progresses. 2. Mduduzi Mdantsane vs Makhehleni Makhaula

Mdantsane is the City all-time leading goal scorer for a reason and his ability to operate in the tightest areas on the field as either a false number nine or support to a striker makes him one to keep an eye on. Usuthu captain Makhaula is chief instructor for his side alongside George Maluleka in midfield and their hardest duty will be keeping Mdantsane at bay. 3. Khanyisa Mayo vs Mbongeni Gumede

Khanyisa Mayo has recorded four goal involvements (two goals, two assists) in six games this season. That's two away from his total of last season, a clear sign of the kind of danger the 23 year old can pose to any team in the division. Gumede has been an irreplaceable cog in the Usuthu defence this season. The 28 year old is coach Brandon Truter's most trusted man and will be tasked with keeping tabs on the versatile Mayo. 4. Darwin Gonzalez vs Thembela Sikhakhane

A key part of City's scoring exploits this season has been the partnership and bond between Gonzalez and Mayo up front. The Venezuelan international is finally showing his metal and will look to cause as many problems as he can for the ever dependable and defensively astute Sikhakhane. 5. Idumba Fasika vs Bongi Ntuli

Ntuli began Usuthu's last match on the bench, perhaps an indicator of the coach's plans to use his physical capabilities and link-up play against the towering Fasika. The Congolese international has continued his fine form of last season and was uncharacteristically rewarded with a goal that would've served as a warning for Usuthu at set-piece time. @ScribeSmiso