Five match-ups that could decide Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Johannesburg - A wounded Mamelodi Sundowns outfit will host Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 3pm in one of the Premiership season's titanic match-ups. The Brazilians will have to quickly dust themselves off following a shock defeat to minnows TS Galaxy in their last game while Amakhosi have officially got their season up and running, claiming a confidence boosting victory over Maritzburg United last time out.

Nyasha Mushekwi and most recently Samir Nurkovic marked their arrivals on South African shores with famous goals in this fixture and IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at five match-ups that could decide Kaizer Chiefs’ battle against Mamelodi Sundowns. Teboho Mokoena vs Yusuf Maart Key to the champions’ dominance is their midfield and Teboho Mokoena has started both of Downs' opening two matches and is expected to form part of a trio in midfield again as the experienced Andile Jali works his way back to fitness.

Chiefs and their new midfield dynamo Maart will have to limit Mokoena’s touches on the ball to as few as possible if they are to have any chance of managing a win in the capital. Aubrey Modiba vs Keagan Dolly The illustrious Keagan Dolly will make another return to his previous stomping ground on a high after opening his scoring account in the previous game.

The attacking midfielder has been the most influential player in the Amakhosi set-up since his return from Europe and is a proven match-winner on the biggest stages. Modiba has claimed the left back slot at Sundowns and will have to balance his marauding runs forward with a great deal of defensive work to contain Dolly. Peter Shalulile vs Siyabonga Ngezana

The Pretoria side's dominance has been spearheaded by the influence of the reliable Peter Shalulile. His consistency in finding the back of the net will make him the most dangerous player heading into this encounter. If Chiefs are able to somehow tame 'Sha Sha', Siyabonga Ngezana would have to play one of his best games because the Namibian international may not need more than one chance to open his season's account. Khuliso Mudau vs Ashley du Preez

A large number of the Chiefs contingency may have expected new signing Du Preez to lead the line in the number nine position but like his days at Stellenbosch, coach Arthur Zwane has opted to feature him on the right flank, a headache Khuliso Mudau would have wanted to avoid considering Du Preez’s performance against Sundowns last time out. Sundowns are expected to have more problems coping with Du Preez’s raw speed, and Mudau will be assigned to win all of his one-on-one battles in his right back slot. Rushine de Reuck vs Khama Billiat

Not many defenders in the league would be able to keep Khama Billiat quiet for 90 minutes, but if anyone is to achieve that then it would be Rushine de Reuck. The Bafana Bafana international was key for Sundowns in dealing with speed in the last game, but the extra quality and football IQ presented by Billiat and co. will require an added dose of Big Match Temperament (BMT). @ScribeSmiso