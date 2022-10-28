Five match-ups that could ignite the Soweto Derby

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be relying heavily on their leading players to give them the edge in the pivotal match-ups in tomorrow’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium. The expectations will weigh heavily on the shoulders of the players, and if any emerge as the “weakest link”, the packed house will roar its disapproval. It is likely the “house full” signs will go up long before the 3.30pm start. The Soweto derby of August 2015 holds the record attendance at the Calabash with 94 807 spectators.

The match will likely be won and lost in midfield, which remains the heartbeat of the team. Here are the match-ups to look forward to: Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo vs Yusuf Maart Maart will be wasting no time trying to stamp his authority in midfield. He loves running the show and works his area well. He has often forced opposition teams to penetrate down the flanks rather than look to attack down the middle.

He has been working well in tandem with central midfielder Njabulo Blom who allows Maart the freedom to join the attacking forays or drop deep when defence needs a helping hand. If Maart dominates, Pirates will battle to make an impact. For Pirates, Ndlondlo has breathed new life into the team. He played a masterful match against Mamelodi Sundowns last week, and has consolidated his starting XI berth in a short space of time. His link-up play is superb, and this role ensures that Pirates’ front-runners will be assured of possession to make an impact in the final third. He sets off on runs that the opposition teams battle to contain. He brings intensity when Pirates opt for a high press. He is one of the finest passers in the team.

Edmilson Dove vs Kermit Erasmus Chiefs’ defence has let the side down badly this season. Chiefs have one of the poorest defensive records in the Premiership, but of late, Edmilson Dove has produced a few solid performances in central defence. Dove will be the Chiefs player assigned to look after Pirates dangerman Erasmus, who knows how to pull opposition defences out of shape. Dove’s biggest asset is his sound positioning when teams launch attacks, and he has a keen sense of anticipation. He copes well when opponents try to bully him and has an eye for launching attacks from deep options by exploiting gaps in midfield with lengthy passes.

Erasmus’ move to Pirates has breathed new life into his career, and he has regained his appetite for the game. He will prove a handful for Dove, and he’ll be happy if he keeps the opposition defence busy so that there is less attention on Pirates’ other front-runners. His link-up play remains one of his best assets, and he has a knack for stalking into the striking zone after losing his markers. Monnapule Saleng vs Sifiso Hlanti

This could be the most intriguing on the day because it involves Pirates’ biggest weapon Saleng who has emerged as the hottest property in the PSL. He has been dominant in recent matches and will be a serious concern for Chiefs. The tough-as-teak defender Sifiso Hlanti could be tasked with keeping him quiet, which effectively means ensuring that the ball does not reach him. He has a deceptive turn of pace and when he sets off on attack, he is hard to contain. Saleng has done well with kicks from out wide into central areas where Pirates’ goalmouth predators are lurking. He is equally dangerous when he is fed in the striking zone, and he has done well with half-chances.