Durban — The 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign is set to kick-off this week with a number of blockbuster fixtures expected to light up our TV screens, and hand the football loving supporters a glimpse at the kind of level we're likely to witness throughout the campaign. Even with an extended transfer window period a number of clubs have elected to do their business early with a mass exoduses matched with abundance of talent recruitment at different camps across the league.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five new signings expected to shine this coming season. Ashley du Preez Du Preez finds himself in dreamland at the moment. The 25-year-old speedster, coming off his best season in the top flight, will have an opportunity many were never afforded at Amakhosi.

He will granted a chance to adjust to new ideas, acclimatise to the culture and find his place alongside the evergreen duo of Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat as the club begin a new era under new Head Coach Arthur Zwane. If Du Preez gets into his stride quickly, with the added quality around him, there's no reason he can't beat his nine goals and two assists of last season. Ronwen Williams

Story continues below Advertisement

Williams’ move to Mamelodi Sundowns was perhaps the most surprising transfers this window considering the club's depth in the goalkeeping department. The Masandawan faithful might feel that with long-time servants Dennis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene both at 37 years of age, it might be time for Williams to take over for long term. The Bafana Bafana captain is expected to start whenever available at Sundowns with his undoubted goalkeeping and leadership abilities to play a huge role in the champions’ defence of all their trophies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bienvenu Eva Ngah Orlando Pirates have been in search for a reliable goalscorer for years now, so much so that they brought in two forwards in Ngah and Evidence Makgopa in the transfer window, but it is Ngah who seems set to light up Orlando Stadium in the coming season. The Cameroon international possesses all the tools to be a modern day striker, a big frame, speed, close control and can score with both feet, his return of 10 goals and one assist in a Chippa United side lacking creativity last season makes him one to look out for at the Buccaneers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ethan Brooks Brooks has shown enough over the last two seasons to suggest that he could be the 'No 10' with the X-factor for both club and country. He may have lost his place at Bafana following a season with little game time at former club TS Galaxy but has come into a new competitive environment at AmaZulu and will look to establish himself as one of the first names in coach Brandon Truter's plans.

Samir Nurkovic Nurkovic's signature was sought after throughout the continent about a year ago and rightly so as he's proven to be a top quality striker if utilised the right way. The Serbian international has landed at the Royal AM of Thwihli Thwahla and will look for a fresh start and to rediscover the kind of form that almost Kaizer Chiefs to a league title two seasons ago.