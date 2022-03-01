Five of the best goalkeepers in Soweto Derby history

Durban - Nicknamed “the loneliest job in football “, the goalkeeping department is one of the most important elements of any successful football club. The Soweto Derby has had some of the greatest goalkeepers on the continent grace this huge occasion. The derby is certainly one of those games that make or break your career at these two clubs

The little margins at crucial moments whether negative or positive is often the deciding factor on which side the ball rolls on the day. Having the ability and poise to win over and keep the number one spot in numerous Soweto derbies is a feat that only a select few can boast about. Top 5 Goalkeepers who’ve made their name in the Soweto Derby in the last 30 years :

Itumeleng Khune Currently the longest serving player at Kaizer Chiefs, the Spider-Kid has been involved in some high octane encounters against rivals Orlando Pirates for 18 years now. Endearing himself to the Amakhosi faithful on a number of occasions and proving the difference in majority of those games. Senzo Meyiwa

Much like his Bafana Bafana teammate and friend Khune, Meyiwa announced himself to the football fans throughout the continent in the 2007 derby showpiece down in Durban. He went on to make 137 appearances for the Buccaneer’s, keeping 52 clean sheets and imprinting his legacy in the hearts of South African football lovers. Brian Baloyi Although he later left the Amakhosi in bad taste, Spiderman served the gold and black of Chiefs with distinction for well over a decade, making a total of 338 appearances. His famous battles with lethal striker, Jerry “Legs of Thunder” Skhosana in the mid 90s are still a subject of discussion whenever derby week comes around.

Moeneeb Josephs Slimkat quickly established himself as the first choice keeper upon his arrival at Orlando Pirates in 2008, the acrobatic shot-stopper’s ability to command his defense and distribution with both feet added to his uncanny outspoken persona made him an easy pick for one of the greatest players to don the number one jersey at Pirates. William “Willy” Okpara