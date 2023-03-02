Durban — Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC will reignite their rivalry and take centre stage for another instalment of the “original” soweto Derby on Friday. The two teams, at opposite ends of the DStv Premiership table, are vying for different objectives and are set to entertain when they meet at the Dobsonville Stadium at 7.30pm.

Smiso Msomi takes a look at five Orlando Pirates players looking to bounce back against Swallows after losing to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend. Sipho Chaine Chaine is quickly emerging as a fan favourite amongst the Buccaneers fans after a string of impressive performances since taking over the gloves from Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

However, his part in Pirates conceding a late goal to Kaizer Chiefs last time out was clear for everyone to see and is probably the first mistake he’s made since his introduction into the starting XI. The 25-year-old will look to quickly put that error behind him with a fine performance against Swallows. Olisah Ndah

The Pirates technical team would've hoped Ndah’s return to the backline would have been gradual rather than being thrust into the intense latter stages of a match against Amakhosi. However, a sending-off for his side resulted in the Nigerian making his return and it was a complete disaster as he scored the match-deciding own-goal. Ndah’s quality is proven and he will look to get back his best against the Dube Birds.

Monnapule Saleng Saleng has had a remarkable debut season in the colours of Pirates and has the numbers to prove it. His 13 goal involvements in his 17 appearances for the Sea Robbers make him their go-to man this season. His disappointing display against Chiefs last time out will irk him as he looks to bounce back against Swallows, a team he turned out for on loan last season.

Thembinkosi Lorch Lorch’s comeback after a six-month injury lay-off has been interesting to watch as he continues to work on his fitness level. Although he has shown his undoubted quality, the former Footballer of the Season will want to use Swallows as a means to get back to his best and showcase his skill and deadly finishing.

Makhehleni Makhaula The veteran midfielder came off the bench from the second game in a row when he replaced Miguel Timm last time out and will hope for a starting berth soon. The former AmaZulu captain will hope a difficult battle in the heart of midfield against Swallows will unleash the drive he displayed while at Usuthu.