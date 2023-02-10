Five Orlando Pirates players that will relish Nedbank Cup opportunity

Durban — Eight-time Nedbank Cup winners Orlando Pirates will kick off their 2023 expedition with a tricky test against Motsepe Championship side Cape Town All Stars on Saturday at 8pm. The Buccaneers have one of the biggest squads in the South African top flight and a cup fixture in the middle of a taxing league campaign might open an opportunity for the non-regulars in the Pirates starting 11.

IOL Sports’ Smiso Msomi looks at five Orlando Pirates players that will relish the Nedbank Cup opportunity.

Makhehleni Makhaula The veteran midfielder recently sealed a high-profile move to the Buccaneers from AmaZulu and is eager to adjust to the demands of Pirates. The 33-year-old Makhaula faces stiff competition for places in the midfield area as the likes of Miguel Timm and Thabang Monare continue to impress whenever rotated.

Makhaula is most likely to get his first start against their less fancied opponents and will want to prove his worth. Evidence Makgopa Makgopa has had an injury-interrupted first campaign in the colours of Pirates, struggling to work his way back to the form that saw him carry Baroka FC last season.

The Bafana Bafana international has just two appearances for the Sea Robbers this season and is yet to score. The 22-year-old striker will have the challenging task of unseating Kermit Erasmus or Terrence Dzvukamanja if he is to get back to his best in time to help both Pirates and the national team. Craig Martin

Martin’s move to Pirates may have come as a surprise to many football fans around the country considering head coach Jose Riveiro already had the options of Bandile Shandu and Thabiso Monyane to pick from at right wing-back. Although proven in the top flight, the 29-year-old speedster will be eager to show that he can contribute at one of the biggest teams on the continent and a chance in the Nedbank cup might be the perfect start. Goodman Mosele

Mosele has proven himself to be one of the most important players at Orlando Pirates since his arrival, but following a battle with injury he looks set to reclaim his place once more. The 23-year-old has already made two short appearances but is still working his way back to full fitness and the cup match might offer valuable minutes.

Souaibou Marou The Cameroon international is reported to be set for his debut in the colours of the Buccaneers after arriving in the January transfer window.