Five players expected to depart Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban — The time for imaginative building of fantasy teams amongst football supporters has arrived as teams dig into their potential shopping list with the transfer window set to open on the first of July. While the rest of the league knuckles down and strategies ways to catch up with Mamelodi Sundowns, the champions , like they’ve always done, are set to make alterations to further keep the chasing pack away from a throne they’ve ruled for nearly a decade now.

With a few new faces expected at Chloorkop, the club are expected to send a few of the fringe players packing to make room. IOL Sports’ Smiso Msomi provides a list of players expected to depart Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season: Hashim Domingo

Domingo may be the second midfielder out of the door at Sundowns in the space of a month following the release of Andile Jali last week. The 27 year old’s negotiations with the club have reportedly broken down and looks set to become a free agent sooner rather than later. The former Bidvest Wits man is not expected to struggle in finding himself a new home as his technical ability and relentless attitude make him one of the finest the league has to offer in his position.

Lesedi Kapinga Kapinga has played a total of 157 minutes for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions this season, making five subsequent appearances off the bench in the league and earning a single start in the Nedbank Cup. The 28 year old also submitted a transfer request to the club in the January transfer window and it appears the writing is on the wall on his Sundowns career having won three league titles and the Nedbank Cup.

Bradley Ralani Ralani's move to the Brazilians at the beginning of last season raised a few eyebrows because although he had continued to perform at Cape Town City, his age was always a point of contention. Now at 35 years of age, the silky wingers may well have won his last league title with Sundowns this season as his contract runs out at the end of the month.

With Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena looking to refresh his side, very few would expect Ralani to agree to a further stay at Chloorkop. Gift Motupa Gift Motupa’s journey with the Brazilians appears to be set for a disappointing end after the player is reported to have stopped training with the team.

The former Orlando Pirates man has made only seven appearances in this season for the club, all of them off the bench but looks ready to exit the club even though he still has two years left on his contract. Erwin Saveedra The hype that came with the signing of Bolivian born midfielder Erwin Saveedra has fallen flat with the conclusion of his second season at the Chloorkop based club.