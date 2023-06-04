Five players expected to leave Kaizer Chiefs

Durban — Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are predicted to have one of the busiest transfer windows in the league in the close season. July 1 will signal an opportunity for Amakhosi to cut off what they feel may be excess fat to their squad in order to make room for impending new arrivals.

Coach Arthur Zwane remains under pressure to form a formidable group worthy of donning the black and gold of Chiefs. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players expected to leave Chiefs during the close season: Khama Billiat

The legend of Billiat remains just about the only reason a section of the club's supporters still harbour hope for the 32-year-old forward as his productivity stats continue to drop. The former Zimbabwe international has struggled with injuries of late and his one-minute cameo in the last game of the season before hobbling off again did not do him any good either with his contract set to end in July. Billiat is proven in terms of quality however he is one of the biggest earners at the club, so it might make sense for Chiefs to release him.

Njabulo Ngcobo The 2020-21 Defender of the Season’s career has taken a dip since entering the gates at Chiefs, as he has struggled to hold down a regular berth under both Stuart Baxter and now Arthur Zwane. The 29-year-old has reportedly been placed on the transfer list as the club look to build a backline for the future with new signings already confirmed.

Thabani Dube The arrivals of defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe means Chiefs will not have room for Thabani Dube next season. The 30-year-old former TS Galaxy man played just one match of the 2022-23 campaign and is expected to return to the Rockets in the upcoming season.

Phathutshedzo Nange It has been a 2022-23 season to forget for Phathutshedzo Nange after making just five appearances (one in the starting 11) in all competitions. The 31-year-old box-to-box midfielder does have worthy admirers however as Gavin Hunt, who worked with him at Chiefs is reported to have expressed his interest in luring the player to SuperSport United.

Cole Alexander Cole Alexander remained as one of the senior players in the Chiefs dressing-room and was certainly the oldest midfielder at 33 years old. Now, looking past his best and forever an absent figure on the field of play, it appears the club is finally ready to let go of the former Wits man as they look to rebuild their midfield with new players.