Five players responsible for Orlando Pirates’ upturn in results

Durban — Orlando Pirates are looking the best we’ve seen them for a long time, and their recent turn of fortunes has been a result of a few individuals lifting their level in the last few games. The Buccaneers are currently on an impressive run in terms of goalscoring and look like they are back to their usual stingy selves at the back, the kind of form they will draw confidence from with a match against Mamelodi Sundowns next.

IOL Sports’ football writer Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players who have been instrumental in Pirates’ upturn in performance: Monnapule Saleng Saleng’s brilliant ability had certainly died down following his exploits in the MTN8 at the beginning of the season but he has rediscovered his confidence and goalscoring boots.

The speedy winger has scored two goals and assisted a further three in the last three games for Pirates, playing chief instigator to all of their good work in the final third. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo The irrepressible Ndlondlo quickly emerged as one of the most important players for Pirates soon after his arrival, with his influence and understanding of attacking positions proving vital.

After he was dropped for the Sea Robbers’ last match against Sundowns, the 27-year-old has seemingly caught fire once more, not only scoring two goals,but also contributing to build-ups and the finishing of the attacking moves. Thabang Monare It is very easy to forget that Monare almost left the club before the start of the season and judging on his recent displays, he has caught the eye of coach Jose Riveiro.

The 33-year-old midfielder has played four matches in a row for the first this season, unseating Miguel Timm in the process. He has been a figure of stability and control in midfield, while providing cover for the attackers to do their work. Nkosinathi Sibisi “Bhodlela” as he is affectionately known capped yet another defensive masterclass by being awarded the man-of-the-match award last time out against Marumo Gallants at the weekend.

The Bafana Bafana international is yet to miss a game for Pirates since his arrival from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the campaign. Sibisi has not only been consistent, but aided the introductions of players like Paseka Mako and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine into the defensive setup with his leadership abilities. Deon Hotto

Undoubtedly Pirates’ best player last season, Hotto has seemingly settled into his new role as the first-choice left wing-back and is starting to produce the goods. His defensive acumen has grown and has given him a good injection of confidence allowing him more movement into his more preferred advanced positions. @ScribeSmiso