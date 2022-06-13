Five players that could make the difference in winner takes all PSL promotion-relegation play-off

Durban - The University of Pretoria and Swallows FC are all set for a titanic showdown at the Lucas Masterpieces Stadium on Wednesday as both teams look to seal their place in next season's DStv Premiership. The Dube Birds suffered a disastrous setback in their vy for top flight status retention when they experienced a horrific last five minutes in their last game, a period in which they conceded two goals and forfeited a lead they had snatched midway through second half.

Tuks, who would have been unsettled for the majority of that game, breathed a sigh of relief as the final whistle went as they received a welcomed boost heading into their final match against Swallows. IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players that could make the difference in the winner takes all promotion-relegation play-off encounter. Dillon Solomons

The 25-year-old wing-back provided his third assist of the season when Swallows defeated All Stars in the playoffs and he will be looking to use his blistering speed to create problems for the All Stars defence. Solomons has been the one of a few bright sparks for the Dube Birds this season and with numerous clubs lining up for his signature, he will definitely want to bow out of the maroon and white in fantastic style. Joseph Mhlongo

The former Black Leopards winger has made an impact every time he's been called upon from off the bench. He was a hero for the Soweto giants when they claimed a win over All Stars - scoring in stoppage time. Mhlongo will be keen to inspire his side to another win. Kamohelo Mahlatsi Direct Play, Decisiveness and Distinct decision making are the clearest attributes of Mahlatsi's all-round play. The 23 year old dynamo has been the main source of creativity for Swallows throughout the season and will have a part to play in securing the club's status.

Luvuyo Phewa Phewa hasn't featured much in latter stages of Tuks season through numerous struggles with injuries. The 22 year old came on for the last six minutes for Tuks last time around but his ten goals this season don't only make him the club's top scorer this campaign but it also provides Swallows with an interesting challenge to that of the usual twin-towers upfront. Thabang Sibanyoni

