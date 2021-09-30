Five players who can grab a win in the mouth-watering clash between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu

DURBAN - The upcoming game between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu promises to be a mouth-watering one on and off the field. Both teams enter the game in less than ideal form having both picked up just one win from their five Premiership games to date. Both teams will be looking to get back on track and return to winning ways soon.

Based on how the season has unfolded so far, the following are five players that may make a big impact in the game. Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs) Chiefs may head into this game on the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw with Marumo Gallants but had it not been for Akpeyi, they would have easily lost that game. The Nigerian was forced to make two brilliant saves as Gallants probed the Chiefs defence.

Benni McCarthy’s men will surely target the Chiefs goal and be aiming to exploit their haphazard defending. Akpeyi will again have to be on his toes in this game. Bongi Ntuli (AmaZulu) AmaZulu struggled due to the absence of a prolific attacker with Augustine Mulenga missing out due to injury. Usuthu’s resurgence over the past two weeks has come amidst Ntuli finding form. The 30-year-old has scored in each of his last three games in all competitions. An in-form and injury-free Ntuli has the potential to challenge for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award and he will hope to continue his goalscoring form against Chiefs.

As a senior player within the Chiefs setup, Alexander’s expertise and guidance to younger players will be vital if Chiefs are to navigate out of the predicament that they find themselves in right now. Playing in the centre of midfield, Alexander is the main link between attack and defence for the Amakhosi. Accurate passing and distribution from Alexander will be vital if Chiefs are to function as a unit properly against McCarthy’s men. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs fans anger with Stuart Baxter is justified

Tapelo Xoki (AmaZulu) Xoki will need to help Usuthu keep the likes of Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat and Njabulo Ngcobo at bay. In addition to this, the free-kick specialist may also need to be on point with his set-pieces in this game if it is yet another scrappy one and the Chiefs defence happen to have a good game. Quality set-pieces are vital in scrappy games. Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs)