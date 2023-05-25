Five players who could have a say in deciding the Nedbank Cup final

Durban — The Nedbank Cup will reach its conclusion on Saturday when Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United battle it out for the trophy. The Buccaneers will be looking to win the competition for a ninth time, while Sekhukhune have the potential to make history by winning a first major trophy in their debut final.

The two outfits have already displayed their strongest attributes during the course of the season with both camps possessing formidable key personnel in both attack and defence. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players who could decide the Nedbank Cup final. Monnapule Saleng

Not many have had a better season than the Footballer of the Season nominee as he ripped through defences and scored some of the best goals this year. The 25-year-old flying winger has scored 15 goals and provided 10 assists in 29 games across all competitions, making him arguably the favourite to be crowned the best player this season. The Bafana Bafana international, who has the skill-set to carry any match, will know that a good performance in the final will set him up well.

Thembinkosi Lorch The irrepressible Thembinkosi Lorch has had an injury-hit campaign which saw him miss a large majority of the season and in fact is a doubt for the final. However, the qualities of the former Footballer of the Season are well-known and he reminded anyone who may have forgotten in the quarter-finals by scoring a wonderful volley at Mbombela Stadium.

There are few players who can stop a buzzing Lorch on his day and he, therefore, remains one of Pirates’ danger men. Sibusiso Vilakazi Sibusiso Vilakazi is one of a few serial winners in the Sekhukhune camp and his experience will not only aid them, but so will his quality on the field as well.

The Pirates defence will have to keep an eye on Vilakazi as his ball and positioning will cause constant danger, not to mention his finishing. Edwin Gymah The former Pirates player has had a comeback season to remember as his partnership against Daniel Cardoso has formed the foundation to a successful season for Sekhukhune.

If Sekhukhune keep Pirates quiet long enough to create their own goal-scoring chances, Gymah might have a big role to play. Kermit Erasmus Kermit Erasmus has taken on a very different role in the Pirates changing-room this time around in comparison to his first stint with the club, as he forms part of a senior group of players.