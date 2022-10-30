Five players who had a Soweto Derby to forget

Johannesburg - A Soweto Derby is a titanic battle that can either make or break a career. And that’s why it’s vital for personnel to play the game, and not the occasion. But according to Mihlali Baleka some of the Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players didn’t follow that instruction when the two rivals met at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo – Pirates Ndlondlo had played in two sold-out MTN8 semi-finals for Pirates since his arrival, but the Soweto Derby was going to be a different kettle of fish. And instead of sticking to his game, he wanted to be flashy. As a result, he cost the team, losing possession that led to Yusuf Maart’s stunning goal.

Khama Billiat – Chiefs

Story continues below Advertisement

Billiat has had a first half of the season to forget and he didn’t help his cause on Saturday, cheaply losing possession while he wasn’t influential at all. With the second half of the term set to be taxing as matches will come thick and fast, he’ll have to pull up his socks if his contract is going to be renewed. Ashley du Preez – Chiefs

Story continues below Advertisement

Du Preez fluffed two clear-cut chances in a space of five minutes in the first half – a feat that could have come back to haunt him if Chiefs had lost. But he has Maart to thank for saving his bacon. So, with the team set to take a break, this will be the perfect time for him to work on his finishing. Monnapule Saleng – Pirates

Heading into the Derby, Saleng was the most in-form player in the league. But he couldn’t live up to expectations at a sold-out Calabash. Njabulo Blom watched Saleng like a hawk, breaking his forays and coming out tops in their duels. And that’s why Saleng has to strive for more consistency. James Monyane – Pirates

Known to be influential on the right wing with his ability to run back and forth, making tackles and crosses, Monyane was not at his best on Saturday. He didn’t offer Pirates much in offensive play. And that's why he has to learn that playing your usual game despite the hype is always the best approach. @Mihlalibaleka