Five players who have enjoyed success and failure at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates this season

Johannesburg — Orlando Pirates are on course to win a Cup double after reaching the Nedbank Cup final — after their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals on Saturday — while they are also the MTN8 champions. And such has been the resurgence of the team that there are new players who have made an instant transition into their system unlike their counterparts at Chiefs.

IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at three players who have made an impact at Pirates and two who've failed at Chiefs.

Monnapule Saleng After returning from a loan spell at Swallows FC, Monnapule Saleng made a surprise start against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final first leg last August. And since then, the tricky and pacey winger hasn’t looked back, becoming the team’s talisman in their MTN8 triumph, and challenge for the Premiership runners-up spot and Nedbank Cup title.

Saleng has been so good that he has been tipped to walk away with the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season award, while he is still within touching distance in the race for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

Nkosinathi Sibisi Despite being a key figure at former club Golden Arrows, Nkosinathi Sibisi was tipped to struggle in a star-studded Pirates team upon his arrival this season. But such has been his seamless transition at the club, Sibisi is not only a regular in coach Jose Riveiro’s team, but he is one of the captains as well.

Speaking before Pirates’ win over Chiefs on Saturday, Sibisi cut a modest figure about his chances of bagging a nomination for the PSL Defender of the Season. He said he will leave it to the selectors to decide whether he deserves a mention. In truth, though, Sibisi deserves a nomination, given how good he has been.

Sipho Chaine With Wayne Sandilands having being released ahead of the new season, Pirates needed a new goalkeeper to play a third fiddle behind Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

In came Sipho Chaine, who has made a huge difference. Not only did he leapfrog Mpontshane for the No 1 spot, but he is sure to give Ofori a run for his money when he returns to full fitness next season. Meanwhile, Chiefs haven’t been able to successfully integrate players into the team as coach Arthur Zwane conceded that his troops are still finding chemistry.

However, here are two players who have failed to live up to expectations: Zitha Kwinika When Zitha Kwinika returned to the club this season — having left as a teenager — he was expected to fit into Zwane's plans and play a pivotal role in their resurgence.

But such has been his inconsistent form, he has been in and out of the team. Siyabonga Ngezana and Edmilson Dove have been Zwane’s go-to players in recent months.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana After scoring seven goals in the first half of the season, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was tipped to be the main man for Amakhosi when it comes to scoring goals. But after battling with injuries and form, the lanky striker is failing to make an impact, having failed to score since New Year’s Eve against Golden Arrows.