Five players who need to start for Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has received heavy criticism due to his team’s roller-coaster performances this season. And that’s why it's perhaps time he makes bold decisions by dropping players who are not performing and replace them with this quintet:

Edmilson Dove – Defender Dove is one of the most experienced players around, having also played for Cape Town City, while he’s the captain of the Mozambican national team. The 28-year-old is a versatile defender as well. He can play in the left centre-back and left-back roles – two positions that Zwane needs to fix.

Most of the goals that Chiefs have conceded came from defensive mistakes, including the recent strike from Marumo Gallants. Dove will bring stability, clamness and leadership to an ailing defence. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo – midfielder

‘Mshini’ was not in the match-day squad against Gallants following the passing of his father Khanyisani on Friday, the club confirmed. But Ngcobo hasn’t been a starter under his childhood mentor Zwane, coming on as a substitute in the matches that he’s played this season. And that’s surprising given that Zwane knows his qualities, having groomed him in the reserves team until he was promoted.

Sure, Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart are more experienced than Ngcobo. But Ngcobo could give a lot to the team, especially offensively. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana – striker Bimenyimana might have only received his work permit a week ago, but he was at the club during pre-season, so he knows what Zwane wants.

In the two cameos that he’s made so far, he hasn’t shown what he can bring to the team, making it tough to predict his qualities. And that’s why it’s perhaps time for Zwane to give him a start. After all, he was left frustrated by Ashley du Preez’s performance against Gallants. For Bimenyimana to contribute to the team, he has to get more minutes under his belt and gain confidence.

Njabulo Blom – Defender Blom is one of the most talented and versatile players to come out of Chiefs’ development ranks. He can play as a defender or holding midfielder. However, he hasn’t been a regular this season, while he’s been involved in a contractual dispute with the club over money.

This, though, shouldn’t blindfold Zwane to his talent. Blom is young and hungry for game-time. And, quite frankly, any coach in the top-flight would be lucky to have him as a player. Cole Alexander - midfielder

Alexander’s workrate is unmatched but he hasn’t seen a lot of game-time this season, with Zwane preferring the combination of Sithebe and Maart in the middle of the park. But Zwane probably needs a hard-nosed player like Alexander in the midfield, especially with his defence leaking goals. Alexander has experience to back him up as well. He played for a number of teams here at home, while he played in the Indian Super League as well.