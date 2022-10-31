Durban — AmaZulu are on the verge of achieving one of their objectives for the 2022-23 season after setting up an MTN8 final showdown with Orlando Pirates. The KwaZulu-Natal based club, under the ownership of Sandile Zungu, have altered their ambitions over the last two years, targeting the highest accolades in South Africa.

Zungu expressed his desire for Usuthu to win at least one trophy this season and they will have that opportunity after qualifying for their first ever MTN8 final against Pirates. Here, Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players who need to step up as AmaZulu target MTN8 glory. Gabadinho Mhango

The Malawi international has a chance to become the first player to lift the MTN8 trophy with three different clubs after winning it in the colours of Wits and twice with Pirates. He has registered a goal and an assist in his three appearances in the MTN8 and the AmaZulu faithful will look to him to haunt his former club in the final. George Maluleka

The 33-year-old rolled back the years in the semi-final second leg, against his former club Kaizer Chiefs, dominating the midfield on his way to a man-of-the-match performance. He has quickly adapted to the style of new coach Romain Folz and will undoubtedly be one of the players to look out for in one the biggest matches in the club’s history. Veli Mothwa

The Bafana Bafana international has not had the most consistent of starts this season, guilty of high-profile errors only to bounce back with the kind of performances that remind us why he is one of the best goalkeepers in SA. His ability to marshal his defensive line and pull off world-class saves at crucial moments will undoubtedly be tested against Pirates, and he will need to be at his best if he is to claim his first trophy in domestic football. Ramahlwe Mphahlele

The defender’s partnership with Abbubaker Mobara has been key to AmaZulu’s impressive performances recently. The 33-year-old once more reminded everyone why he has been regarded as one of the most reliable defenders in the past decade, his haul off trophies over the years is also a testament to that. Makhehleni Makhaula

A leader of men is the best way to describe the AmaZulu captain. Makhaula has been one of the most consistent midfielders in SA in recent years. His guile, hard work and influence will be tested to its limits this weekend, as an opportunity to lift the club’s first piece of silverware since 1992 beckons. @ScribeSmiso