Five Premiership talking points

Johannesburg - The return of the Premiership has been met with good football filled with shock results, goals and a few teams emerging as early surprise packages. It may have taken a while for some of the league's big-hitters to get up to steam, but a run of of three games in the space of a week has forced a rapid adjusting period which has had dire consequences for some.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi takes a look at five talking points over the weekend. 1. Sundowns set the bar for Chiefs League champions Mamelodi Sundowns recovered from their midweek defeat in empathetic style as they thumped Kaizer Chiefs, and reminded the Soweto giants of the bar they would have to match and exceed as they look reclaim domestic glory.

The Brazilians were classy in all departments, outplaying Amakhosi while riding the wave and pressure of a packed Loftus, the kind of big-match temperament Chiefs clearly have in low volumes. 2. Pirates crash down to reality Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has endeared himself to the Buccaneers faithful since his arrival. Subsequently he has received backing from the club's supporters by expressing his desires for the club. Pirates’ opening-day display also added to the excitement.

However, reality is starting to set in at Pirates and their shock defeat to Chippa United at home on Sunday has reminded them of the amount of work still required if they are to catch up to Sundowns.

3. Cape Town City unravelling The new season was expected to be a huge one for Cape Town City. Coach Eric Tinkler and his players were expected to build on their second-place finish of last term, buoyed by their upcoming participation in their first-ever Caf champions league campaign. However, City prop up the league table at the bottom with no points after three defeats in their opening three games. City are struggling to balance their good attacking play with a good defensive foundation, and have conceded seven goals while scoring just three.

4. SuperSport and Arrows struggling Two of the league’s regular competitors in SuperSport United and Golden Arrows may have headed into the new campaign in high spirits after securing sentimental coaching appointments in the close season, Gavin Hunt returning to Matsatsantsa; while Mabhuti Khenyeza and Vusumuzi Vilakazi took charge at Abafana Bes'thende. While it’s still too early to tell whether these moves will work out, the displays we have seen compounded by the results of the two teams are cause for concern.

5. Richards Bay top of the log Richards Bay are in dreamland at the moment, their two wins and a draw have landed them at the top of the league standings after three matches. The most impressive element about the Natal Rich Boyz is the way in which they are going about their business in their inaugural top-flight season. They have managed three clean sheets and are yet to be outplayed by any of the sides they've faced so far.