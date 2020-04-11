Five PSL players who might have to stay with their clubs

In a bid to flatten the curve of the coronavirus that has brought the world to a standstill, the government has imposed a national lockdown at least until April 30 - something that has brought the football domestic season to a halt until normality is restored. This break will likely see the respective leagues - the Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge - completed beyond the normal schedule, affecting the winter transfer window which was scheduled to start on July 1.

Football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five players who might have to stay with their respective clubs beyond this period - amid their intentions to pursue their careers elsewhere as from next season.

George Maluleka - Kaizer Chiefs

Maluleka is set to see his six-year stint with Chiefs come to an end during the upcoming transfer window after signing a pre-contract with champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Maluleka’s move from Naturena to Chloorkop was a shock to many - including Chiefs’ management, who learned of his next chapter after turning down a two and a half year contract extension early last month.

Such that many Amakhosi faithful deemed Maluleka’s decision to announce his immediate future intentions at this time of the season as devious; suggesting he is sabotaging Chiefs’ aspirations of winning the league as they are summit of the standings with 48 points, four ahead of Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Thabo Rakhale - Chippa United

The former Orlando Pirates’ dribbling wizard has turned down a new offer from Chippa Mpengesi’s office in recent weeks, stating his intentions to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season. Rakhale’s decision to leave the Chilli Boys has fuelled rumours that he’s wanted by title contenders Chiefs, who, however, might only land him once their two-season transfer ban is lifted by Fifa. To add though, ‘Jomo’ is said to be one of the senior players that have had an altercation with coach Rhulani Mokwena since his arrival at the beginning of last month.

Dean Furman - SuperSport United

The Bafana Bafana hard-nosed midfielder is scheduled to reunite with his family in the United Kingdom (UK) as from next season after spending five seasons with SuperSport, where he won three domestic competitions - two Nedbank Cup trophies and one MTN8 crown. Furman joined Matsantsantsa a Pitori in 2015 after becoming an integral part of the national team - having established himself and spent a chunk of his life in the UK. He may leave the club without having won the league but his contribution in three trophies in five seasons deserves plaudits.

While his teammates are saddened by his departure, they say they’ll forever embrace Furman’s astute sportsmanship and hunger to win.

Joseph Mhlongo - Black Leopards

After three seasons with Lidoda Duvha, it has emerged that Mhlongo will leave the Venda-based side when his contract expires at the end of the season - after the club failed to meet his financial requirements. Having played four games in the team’s successful promotion play-off campaign three seasons ago, Mhlongo made 25 domestic appearances for Lidoda Duvha last season - playing a key role as the team escaped relegation.

But the 29-year-old, who’s made 16 league outings this season, believes that his loyalty at the club is not rewarded with a considerable pay cheque, bemoaning that so called “experienced campaigners” - such as Thabo Matlaba and Mogakolodi Ngele - who joined the team this season are well taken care of.

Grant Mergeman - Ajax Cape Town

The 21-year-old midfielder will be registered as a Sundowns’ player from next season. This follows after Mergeman reportedly signed a five-year lucrative deal with the 2016 African Champions, turning down local and international offers. However, before leaving his native Cape Town for the fast life of Gauteng, Mergeman will be hoping to inspire the Urban Warriors back to the elite league as they are summit of the GladAfrica Championship with 48 points, seven clear of second-placed Swallows FC. Before Ajax were relegated to the second-tier division two seasons ago, Mergeman had made 35 appearances for the club in top-flight football in just two seasons - an achievement for a player who worked his way from the junior ranks.

