Five surprise inclusions in the Carling Black Label Cup starting line-ups

Durban - The Carling Black Label Cup, in its reconstructed format, will kick off the tenth edition of this tournament on Saturday morning. Although the competition will feature four teams as opposed to the previous two, supporters still had the privilege of voting for their participants with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and AmaZulu finishing with the four highest number of votes.

The Brazilians will get things underway with a highly contested match against AmaZulu at 9:30am while Chiefs and Pirates take to the field at noon. The 3rd/4th place play-off and final will take place at 3 pm and 5 pm respectively. The Black Label Cup is usually an indication of some of the most loved players and the ones fans feel should be featured more often and this year is no different.

IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi takes a look at Five of the biggest surprises in the Carling Black Label Cup: Siyabonga Mpontshane - Pirates It's true when they say social media is not a true reflection of society and this has been proven with the Mpontshane conundrum.

The experienced shot-stopper has been in the spotlight for two consecutive Soweto Derbies in a row as fingers were pointed at him for facilitating back-to-back defeats against Chiefs for the Buccaneers. Some even called for his axing in the MTN8 final, which was the case and it was expected it would be a while before we saw him again and remains a shock how fans prefer him over Richard Ofori. Eric Mathoho - Chiefs

The 33-year-old Mathoho has not kicked a ball in competitive action for Amakhosi this season however remains in the hearts of the fans for his service to the club. The veteran defender is the highest-voted defender in the Chiefs ranks, surpassing new fan favourites Edmilson Dove and Njabulo Ngcobo. Cassius Mailula - Sundowns

The 21-year-old Mailula has taken to life in the professional ranks with ease following his exploits in the Sundowns Academy. He has recorded six goals in his first three games with the first team, exhibiting great confidence and skill to win over the hearts of Sundowns fans. Mailula is the most voted-in outfield player with Ronwen Williams eclipsing him in the entire squad.

Msindisi Ndlovu - AmaZulu The most loyal followers of Usuthu will know about the flair and entertainment style of Newcastle-born Ndlovu. The 21-year-old year Usuthu Academy graduate has captured the attention of new Head Coach Romain Folz as well as the fans who have included him in the best 11 to face Sundowns.

Sandile Mthethwa - Pirates There is very little known about Mthethwa in Pirates colours following his arrival from Chippa United at the beginning of the campaign. The form of players like Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki and Olisah Ndah has kept him out of the loop for a while however his impressive performances while with the Chilli Boys lives long in the minds of football fans.