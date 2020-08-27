Five takeaways from Chiefs vs Sundowns clash

DURBAN - The ABSA Premiership title race is wide open again after Sundowns tactically outsmarted Kaizer Chiefs en route to a 1-0 win at the Orlando Stadium. Downs moved level on points with Ernst Middendorp’s side and are now behind them only on goal difference. Here are five takeaways from the game on Thursday night: Middendorp’s Sifama experiment failed Ernst Middendorp is no stranger to unusual tactics. He unexpectedly chose to hand 17-year-old midfielder Keletso Sifama a debut ahead of the experienced Khama Billiat. Sifama struggled to have an impact and was no problem for Downs. Perhaps Middendorp tried to catch Pitso Mosimane off-guard with the decision?

Ernst Middendorp. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ali Meza was good all-round

Meza has thus far scored just one goal in the league which has attracted criticism. He was a livewire in the first half and dropped down to contribute defensively in the second half following the Chiefs onslaught early on in the second half. The 29-year-old was deservedly given the man of the match award.

Chiefs were outdone tactically

Chiefs were comprehensively outplayed in the first half, so much so that keeper Daniel Akpeyi and Reeve Frosler can be considered the only players who had an impact.

In the second, half, Chiefs were much better. Understanding this, Mosimane switched to a defensive formation and frustrated Chiefs who were unable to claw their way back.

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in the dug-out during the match on Thursday night. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Chiefs did miss Nurkovic and Castro

Chiefs did waste their good opportunities with poor finishing. There were fears created due to the absences of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic. The likes of Lazarous Kambole and Lebogang Manyama didn’t really pose serious problems for Kennedy Mweene’s goal.

Mweene remains a safe pair of hands

Ricardo Goss will join Sundowns at the end of the season and battle it out with Dennis Onyango for the first-choice goalkeeping position at the club next term. Mweene showed his experience and commanded his box well against Downs. Even at 35, the Zambian is too good to be a third-choice goalkeeper next season.

