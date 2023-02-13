Five talking points from the weekend’s Nedbank Cup and Champions League action

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs started the weekend's football on a high note by advancing to the last-16 round of the Nedbank Cup at a packed Harry Gwala Stadium in KZN on Friday. Chiefs didn't manage to score in regulation time, but there was relief for their long-suffering supporters when Christian Saile and Ashley du Preez scored in extra-time.

The match should never have taken 120 minutes to complete as Chiefs had ample opportunities to score as a result of the possession they enjoyed, and also the numerical advantage after Maritzburg's captain Travis Graham was red-carded just passed the hour mark. After this 2-0 win, Chiefs supporters will arrive at the FNB Stadium with loads of confidence for Sunday’s Premiership match against Golden Arrows.

Sundowns make winning start in Africa Mamelodi Sundowns passed their CAF Champions League test, although they managed a slender 1-0 win over Saudi visitors Al Hilal in their opening Group B match.

After their succession of wins domestically, there were fears that Sundowns may be undercooked for the continental competition. They dominated from start to finish and even had a goal disallowed. It would now seem that Sundowns are fairly well-prepared and there is no stopping the red-hot Cassius Mailula, who scored the only goal of the match. Sundowns return to action in an away game against Cotton Sport of Cameroon on Friday.

'Mind Your Language’ Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was sent off for foul language directed at referee Xola Sitela during their 2-0 win over All Stars at the Bidvest Stadium in Braamfontein on Saturday night. With Riveiro's red card, Pirates fans may have recalled their Russian coach Victor Bondarenko, affectionately known as 'Mind Your Language'. Riveiro had better mind his language or he'll be spending more time in the stands than in the team’s dugout.

The big news for Pirates fans was the return of Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored a goal and had a hand in the other. With this kind of form, he'll play a big part for Pirates in the coming months.

Cape Town Spurs started the ball rolling for the Mother City fans with a comfortable 3-0 Nedbank Cup win over Baroka FC clash at Athlone Stadium. The following day, Stellenbosch FC handed hapless Swallows FC a 3-0 hiding in another last-32 round clash at Athlone Stadium. Stellies gave their fallen defender Oshwin Andries the perfect send-off with a memorial service following the match. In an all-Premiership affair at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, Royal AM defeated Cape Town City on penalties. It was the first time in the current competition that penalties were used to decide a clash.

City must be kicking themselves for spurning so many clear scoring chances in the match.

Marumo Gallants shrugged off their poor domestic form and scored a convincing 4-1 win over Libya's Al Akhdar SC in a CAF Confederation Cup Group A match at Dobsonville Stadium, on Sunday. Gallants fans will be hoping this performance will kick start their domestic form as they are presently stone last in the Premiership. It was a dream start for the team who made their CAF debut a few days after they brought Dylan Kerr on board as their new coach.