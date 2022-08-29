Five talking points from this weekend’s local football action

Johannesburg - The traditional big three all made their way to the MTN8 semi-finals this weekend to set-up a highly-anticipated finish to the competition. But below, IOL football writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five talking points from this past weekend, including the return of Itumeleng Khune.

AmaZulu, Sundowns, Chiefs, Pirates semi-finalists AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates reached the MTN8 semis on Saturday, beating Cape Town City and Royal AM in their quarter-finals, respectively. But Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs didn’t miss out on the last four as well, beating SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Khune returns on a high Khune made a superb return for Chiefs between the sticks, propelling his side to the MTN8 semis after his heroics in the penalty shoot-out win over Stellies. The 35-year-old saved Stellies’ third and fourth kicks as Chiefs ran out 4-3 victors after the match finished 1-1 in regulation and extra-time.

Khune was sidelined for almost the entire campaign last season, only making one appearance in their MTN8 quarter-final against Sundowns. Allende and Nasir light up Tshwane derby Sundowns’ new boys Marcello Allende and Abubeker Nasir are fast becoming fan favourites in the nation’s capital after their recent exploits.

The pair came off the bench to score a goal apiece as Sundowns beat rivals SuperSport 2-0 in the Tshwane derby to reach the MTN8 semi-finals. Allende opened the scoring with his second goal in as many matches, while Nasir got his second goal for the club in only three appearances. Chaos at the Danie Craven Stadium

The clash between Chiefs and Stellenbosch was delayed by 30 minutes after chaos erupted, with fans causing a stampede before kick-off. It didn’t end there. Chiefs supporters at the sold out venue also caused a pitch invasion after Ashley du Preez’s equaliser in the second half. And that was not all. As Jelly Chavani blew the final whistle after Chiefs’ penalty shoot-out triumph, Chiefs fans yet again stormed to the pitch.

Sundowns joins EA Sports The Brazilians recorded yet another historic partnership, this time with EA Sports, as they became the only African team that will be involved in Fifa 23. EA Sports will become Sundowns’ exclusive video gaming partner, while there’ll be a lot of integrations that will pay homage to the history of the club.