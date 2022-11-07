Five teams that have impressed in the DStv Premiership this season

Durban — Perennial champions Mamelodi Sundowns stamped their authority in the first half of the season as they ensured that they are at the summit as the World Cup break starts. But they were not the only side that impressed Independent Media's Mihlali Baleka, who looks at five teams that have impressed him this season so far.

Mamelodi Sundowns Known to be slow starters, Sundowns beat the script to cruise to the top of the log standings - thanks to nine wins, one draw, and two defeats. Nevertheless, the two losses and one draw weren’t Sundowns' only blemishes. They also crashed out of the MTN8 semi-finals after losing to Orlando Pirates. That 3-0 aggregate loss to the eventual champions forced changes in Downs' coaching structure, as Rhulani Mokwena was promoted to head coach.

Mokwena was promoted together with Steve Komphela, who's the first team coach, while Manqoba Mngqithi was demoted. Richards Bay So many times when teams gain automatic promotion to the elite league, they claim they are not there to be a number but end up battling relegation.

However, Richards Bay look the part. They finished the first half of the season in second place and trail Sundowns by five points. Sure, they will be tested in the second half of the term as the contenders are separated from the pretenders, but they don’t look like they’ll stutter in their bid to remain in the premier division. Kudos should go to the bosses - the co-coaching scheme has been working for them, while the arrival of senior pros like Luvuyo Memela has worked a treat.

SuperSport United The return of coach Gavin Hunt to SuperSport has been a masterstroke. Not only has his team been competing, but they look confident all-round. When Kaitano Tembo was sacked last term due to a string of poor results, it wasn’t entirely due to his lack of trying, he simply didn’t have the resources.

But with a few changes, Matsatsantsa a Pitori are proving to be a different side altogether under Hunt, who won three successive titles with the club previously. Of course, it’s still early days but if Bradley Grobler continues to fire from all cylinders, they could end up as title contenders. Orlando Pirates

The Sea Robbers have endured a lukewarm first half of the season and are fifth in the standings and nine points behind leaders Sundowns. That doesn’t entirely paint the picture of the Buccaneers’ season so far, though. They also won the MTN8 crown after beating AmaZulu on Saturday. This was an incredible milestone for coach Jose Riveiro, especially after his appointment was met with heavy criticism. With Pirates on a high having grabbed some silverware, there’s nothing to stop them from challenging for the remaining trophies on offer.

Chippa United The Chilli Boys have been one of the surprise packages this season, thanks to the exploits of administrator-turned-coach Morgan Mammila. The Safa D coaching license holder has enjoyed an impressive run after three wins, one draw and one loss in his first five games.