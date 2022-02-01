Five teams to keep an eye on during the Nedbank Cup

Johannesburg — With Mamelodi Sundowns on course to defend their league title, which would be their second domestic silverware after already bagging the MTN8 cup, the launch of this season’s Nedbank Cup will offer the other teams a shot at redemption. IOL Sport’s Mihlali Baleka looks at five teams that will be eager to win the South African premier club knockout competition, given the fact that it comes with a qualification for the Confederation Cup and a cheque of R7 Million.

Mamelodi Sundowns With the MTN8 already in the bag, Sundowns will also be eager to claim yet another domestic treble by winning the league title and the Nedbank Cup. The last time they achieved that feat was under Pitso Mosimane three seasons ago. Sure, the coaching trio of Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela won the championship last season. But they’ll know that bagging a domestic treble will very well engrave their names in the history books of local football.

Kaizer Chiefs The return of Stuart Baxter as Chiefs’ coach was met with mixed reactions last year. Some believed that he can turn the tide around and return Chiefs to winning ways after a trophy drought that dates back since his departure in 2015. However, Baxter’s return was not well received by every discerning supporter of Amakhosi. And that's why the Brit will get a chance to shut up his detractors by winning at least the Nedbank Cup, considering the title is looking out of reach for them.

Orlando Pirates After yet another third-place finish last term, Pirates were expected to finally challenge Sundowns for the title this term. But such has been their inconsistency, they are second on the log and 14 points behind the 11-time champions. The change of coaches and long-term injuries to key players played a role in the team’s downfall. But with the squad set to be fully fledged in the second half of the season, Pirates have no excuse but to win at least one trophy this season.

SuperSport United Following the extinction of Bidvest Wits three seasons ago, SuperSport were expected to compete for a spot in the top four. But they’ve failed to live up to those lofty billing, with AmaZulu replacing them in the top four teams locally, instead. However, Kaitano Tembo will know that he has to deliver a trophy to the club’s cabinet or he runs the risk of being sacked. As things stand, SuperSport are said to be in financial troubles and that’s why they’ll need all the money they can get.

AmaZulu Last season’s runners-up Usuthu will know that they’ll have their job cut out for them this year as they’ll make their first entrance in the Champions League group stage, while they’ll also have to remain competitive on the local front as well. But coach Benni McCarthy is a serial winner who’ll be eager to balance the two. Progressing to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece will be the ultimate dream, but winning at least a trophy this term will make a dream season.