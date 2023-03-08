Five things that led Ernst Middendorp to thrown in the towel at Swallows

Johannesburg - Five reasons that point to Ernst Middendorp's frustration in recent times and shows what led to his sudden resignation as Swallows coach to take up an appointment in his native country Germany. 1 A week ago, Swallows were beaten 4-1 by the Buccaneers at the Dobsonville Stadium. At the post-match interview Middendorp said he was not afraid to be sacked in light of the defeat. He added that if Swallows' chairman was not happy with the results, he should decide (to fire the coach).

While Middendorp was at the helm, Swallows collected 11 points in 10 league games: three wins, five defeats and two draws. 2 Middendorp's frustration also surfaced when he accused some players of not being committed to the club after the Pirates match. The comments did not go down well with the club and players, and the media further baited Middendorp by asking about the expectations of the supporters.

Middendorp shot back: “What is the situation at Swallows? I’m in a position of a coach, and I’m not a PR manager or whatever.” By this time there was a feeling that Middendorp wanted a confrontation and was not bothered about being shown the door.

3 In mid-February, Swallows were beaten 2-0 by Cape Town City and referee Cedric Muvhali issued three red cards in the match. First, he sent off a Swallows player on the hour mark and then a player from each side in injury-time. Throughout the match, Middendorp's facial expressions showed that he was fuming with anger at the way the match was officiated. After the match, Middendorp insisted he politely enquired about the two late red cards in the match and Muvhali allegedly swore at him and hurled a barrage of insults. “It is obviously not allowed anymore to communicate with the officials,” Middendorp added sarcastically in the post-match television interview.

4 In early February, Middendorp reached a career milestone of being a coach in 400 games in the Premier Soccer League. During the presser to chat about this feat, Middendorp said: “Please respect the decisions of the chairmen and owners, they don’t bring somebody in who doesn’t know what he’s doing." It was self-praise and giving credit to the club chairmen and owners who showed good judgment to choose him as their coach at Maritzburg United, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows, Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars, Chippa United and finally Swallows. ALSO READ: Auf wiedersehen ... Ernst Middendorp quits Swallows FC, goes back to Germany after 18 years in SA

"Of course, I’m stubborn, there’s no doubt about it. At certain moments I’m showing signs of madness, there’s no doubt about it,” said Middendorp as he was asked to reflect on his time in South Africa. 5 In January Swallows were held to a goalless draw by TS Galaxy and Middendorp felt hard done by on several counts. One of his players was red-carded and a goal was disallowed. TV replays showed the goal should have stood. Middendorp was also incensed with the choice for the Man of the Match award winner. ALSO READ: Three coaches that could take over from Ernst Middendorp at Swallows

"We have to accept this sh*t. Do we have to accept this nonsense? Just because TS Galaxy is better dressed? I ask you (the journalists),'' he said in the post-match interview. "I am a little bit surprised that the biggest actor got the Man of the Match award. (Gregory) Damons (won received the red card) doesn't even know how to foul. He was late at that moment, yes, but to give a red card for that wasn't (fair). And then, we scored a clear goal. The ball was already over the line and I don't know what influenced the officials to rule the goal offside." @Herman_Gibbs