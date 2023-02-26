Five things we learnt from the Soweto Derby

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs’ top two aspirations in the DStv Premiership received a massive boost as they beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 1-0 in their Premiership clash on Saturday. Here, IOL soccer writer Mihlali Baleka, looks at five things that he learnt from the Soweto derby at the packed FNB Stadium.

Form counts for nothing Chiefs and Pirates went into the derby on the back of two contrasting results as Amakhosi lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows at home, while the Bucs beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at home. But on derby day, form usually counts for nothing. And that proved the case as Amakhosi didn’t stick to the script – thanks to an Olisa Ndah own goal – to come out as victors.

That win has eased the pressure on Chiefs who’ve been inconsistent for the better part of the season, and they’ll want to build on the result going forward.

Chiefs, Pirates inseparable With Chiefs and Pirates sharing history, the two Soweto giants are proving to be inseparable this season in the league. They are both gunning for a second-place finish on the log, which guarantees Caf Champions League football next season. In their bids, the two sides have had an identical track record. Both teams are on 31 points after nine wins, four draws and eight losses, while Pirates are third on the log compared to the fifth-placed Chiefs due to a superior goal difference.

Arthur Zwane’s a derby coach Having played for both Chiefs and Pirates during his heydays, there’s no doubt that Zwane knew a thing or two about the derby before hanging his up boots for coaching. The Meadowlands-born coach clearly took that knowledge to coaching where he’s now flourishing after completing a double over their arch-rivals in the Premiership.

Zwane became only the second coach to achieve that feat behind his former coach and predecessor Ernst Middendorp, who played him in their back-to-back wins over Pirates during the 2005/2006 season. ALSO READ: Why it was a Soweto Derby to forget Olisa Ndah’s derby misery

Ndah took a while to worm his way into the heart of the Ghost after his blunder cost Pirates in his first derby last season where he partnered Thulani Hlatshwayo. Moreover, having made his last appearance for Pirates in the Soweto derby last year, missing the better part of the season due to an injury, Ndah hogged the headlines for the wrong reasons in the event on Saturday upon his return. The big Nigerian took the field in place of the red-cared Innocent Maela, but he had a derby cameo to forget as he scored an own goal that gifted Chiefs the winner.

ALSO READ: It was an unfair result says Orlando Pirates assistant coach after loss to Kaizer Chiefs Thembinkosi Lorch still a fan favourite After being slowly reintroduced into the team set-up following a lengthy spell on the side-lines, Lorch proved that he’s still loved by the supporters.