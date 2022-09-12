Five things we learnt from this weekend’s local football action

Durban - The Premiership action over the weekend saw the expected happen more often than not, as AmaZulu were the only victims of a shock result at the hands of Chippa United. While a lot of teams struggle to keep up with the daunting expectations of a match every three days, experienced campaigners like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates look to be finally finding their stride, getting the job done by any means necessary.

1. Sundowns on the brink of Q1 riches Defending champions Sundowns, although exhibiting a weakness in defence proved once more that their embarrassment of riches in their offensive line will continue to be the difference between them and their opponents for many more games in the future. The Brazilians’ victory over Golden Arrows lifted them to the top of the league standings, placing them on the brink of claiming the PSL Quarter One innovation with just third-placed Richards Bay in contention to deny them.

2. Pirates ride lucky tide against Galaxy The Buccaneers claimed a comfortable 2-0 triumph over TS Galaxy, perhaps two of the most fortunate goals they are going to have the honour of claiming this season. The opening goal (which has been handed to Given Msimango as an own goal) saved the blushes of Zakhele Lepasa who had miss-kicked his effort with just the goalkeeper to beat.

It got even better for the forward in the second half as what looked like an attempted pass to Deon Hotto bamboozled Melusi Buthelezi in goal and all but ensured the result for the home side. 3. Gavin Hunt finally gets a tune out of Matsatsantsa SuperSport United cach Gavin Hunt looks to have finally found the right tunes for his side after a disappointing start to the season.

Matsatsantsa had been the most wasteful outfit in the opening four matches of the season, creating a barrage of opportunities but failing to get on the end of it. Their victory over Maritzburg United made it three wins in a row, placing them just five points behind Sundowns with a game in hand. 4. Chiefs, a disaster in progress The most glaring component of the make-up of this new-look Kaizer Chiefs side, is the seemingly non-existent direction and tactics being implemented at the club.

While many had backed new coach Arthur Zwane to succeed, it seems he is slowly losing his most vocal supporters, a disaster waiting to happen if one considers the kind of impact fans have had on coaches at the club before. 5. City get their Champions League campaign off to a flyer Cape Town City began their first ever Caf Champions League journey in the best way possible, a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to AS Otoho from the Congo.