Five things we learnt from this weekend’s local football action

There were some mouthwatering local DStv Premiership matches today and they certainly lived up to their billing. Eshlin Vedan takes a look at at the highlights. Sundowns are becoming a well-oiled machine again

Sundowns may have stuttered in the early parts of this season but they are now starting to look like a well-oiled machine again. This comes after Masandawana secured a 1-0 win over AmaZulu over the weekend which was their third league victory on the trot. The defending league champions are now on top of the log with a five point advantage over nearest rivals Orlando Pirates. Pressure eased on Chiefs coach Zwane, SuperSport brought back to reality

SuperSport United’s three match winning run was brought to an end by Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend as the Amakhosi got a 2-1 win with both goals coming from Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana. Amakhosi had 16 shots at goal and 57% ball possession. They deserved the win. AmaZulu’s title charge losing momentum AmaZulu looked promising in the early phases of the season but they now do not look like they will be title contenders this season. Usuthu’s defeat to Sundowns over the weekend was their third in four games and they have now gone four games without a win.

Brandon Truter’s men will now turn their focus onto their MTN8 semi-final first leg clash against Kaizer Chiefs in two weeks time. Cape Town City alive in the CAF Champions League Cape Town City put their league worries behind them by downing Otoho d’ Oyo 2-0 on aggregate to reach the CAF Champions League second preliminary round. Should Eric Tinkler’s side win their second preliminary round tie, they will advance to the group stage of Africa’s Premier football club competition.

Tinkler’s side will face a different test compare to Otoho d’Oyo in the second preliminary round as they will be up against Angolan giants Petro de Luanda. Petro were semi-finalists in the most recent edition of the Champions League and are regular participants in the competition. Themba Zwane returns to Bafana Bafana squad Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane was rewarded for his good form at club level with a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the national team’s upcoming friendly games against Botswana and Sierra Leone.

