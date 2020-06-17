Football fraternity has fond memories of Mike Mokoena

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Acting Premier Soccer League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mato Madlala is devastated about the loss of Free State Stars chairman, Mike Mokoena. The 68-year-old passed away in the early hours of yesterday morning from cancer at the Sandton Oncology Clinic in Johannesburg. Madlala and Mokoena's relationship went over football although they met through the beautiful game. "It is difficult to talk about Mike. It is emotional and difficult. When I arrived in football Mike was already in the game. He is one of the people that guided me. I learn a lot from Mike. Our relationship developed in to our families. We are now family friends. Our relationship went beyond football. My relationship with him included his family, kids, wife and my whole family. Our relationship was rich. He didn't only become a friend from football but become a personal friend. I shared some deep information with Mike. I'm still in shock because I had special relationship with him," Madlala explained in an interview with Independent Media. Mokoena was one of the longstanding members of the Executive committee of the National Soccer League (NSL). He is the founding member of Free State Stars.

Stars are currently campaigning in the GladAfrica Championship after they got relegated in top flight football last season. His son, Ransi was in charge of administration at the club.

The last man who brought joy to Mokoena by delivering their last piece of silverware, Luc Eymael was also left dejected. He won the Nedbank Cup in 2018.

"This is very sad. He was very good person. Mr Mokoena will always be in my heart. I had much respect for him. I'm expressing my sincerely condolences to the family of Mokoena and his wife in these difficult times," Eymael shared his condolences while in Tanzania.

Her daughter, Sophie will remember Mokoena as a loving father.

"He has been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. He was a very committed person. He was a loving father and a humble person. Mentored many people." Sophie explained.







IOL Sport