Form teams Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch on a collision course
Cape Town – Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC, two in-form teams, are on a collision course.
On Tuesday, Chiefs will host the Winelands visitors who have been one of the surprise packages in this season's DStv Premiership campaign after completing eight matches undefeated. Along with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns Stellenbosch is one of only two teams undefeated at this stage of the Premiership.
Chiefs appear to be on a path of recovery with a four-match run in which they managed to turn their season around after suffering three defeats. In their latest outings Chiefs have enjoyed back-to-back wins against Chippa United and SuperSport United, with an encouraging aggregate of six goals and one against.
Stellenbosch toppled Marumo Gallants 1-0 last week and earlier they were held to draws by Moroka Swallows and Baroka.
Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu, the Kenyan international, feels that Chiefs are well on the way to regaining their best form. He is also pleased with his own form.
"I am pleased with my performance, and I will keep on working hard trying to improve," said Akumu.
"We are all working flat out and it showed in the last game when we were victorious against SuperSport. We pushed hard to stick to the plans devised by the coaching staff.
"It all works out when we play to plan, and the style required by the coaches."
Keegan Dolly has been at the heart of Chiefs' improved form and on Tuesday he'll again lead the way at the FNB Stadium. He has been linking well with the frontrunners notably Zimbabwean Khama Billiat who is showing signs of recovering his scoring touch.
IOL Sport