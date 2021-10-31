Form teams Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch on a collision course

On Tuesday, Chiefs will host the Winelands visitors who have been one of the surprise packages in this season's DStv Premiership campaign after completing eight matches undefeated. Along with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns Stellenbosch is one of only two teams undefeated at this stage of the Premiership.

Cape Town – Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC, two in-form teams, are on a collision course.

Chiefs appear to be on a path of recovery with a four-match run in which they managed to turn their season around after suffering three defeats. In their latest outings Chiefs have enjoyed back-to-back wins against Chippa United and SuperSport United, with an encouraging aggregate of six goals and one against.

Stellenbosch toppled Marumo Gallants 1-0 last week and earlier they were held to draws by Moroka Swallows and Baroka.

Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu, the Kenyan international, feels that Chiefs are well on the way to regaining their best form. He is also pleased with his own form.