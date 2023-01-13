Former Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo joins Sekhukhune United

Cape Town — In a deal that surprised many, Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has joined Sekhukhune United on a one-and-a-half year contract.
The 31-year-old Mokotjo, who was last season on the books of Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, was linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
However, Babina Noko confirmed on Friday that they had won the race to his signature.
“Sekhukhune United Football Club would like to welcome Mokotjo to Babina Noko family with his wealth of experience,” the club said in a statement.
Mokotjo returns to South African football for the first time since the 2008/09 season, when he made a sole league appearance for SuperSport United.
In 2010, he secured a dream move to Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord. He stayed in the Netherlands until 2017, when he joined then Championship side Brentford, where he stayed for three seasons.
Mokotjo has managed 23 caps at international level for Bafana Bafana, but he’s not featured for the national team since 2020.
He joins a Sekhukhune side that sits 11th in the DStv Premiership, with 18 points after 15 games.
IOL Sport