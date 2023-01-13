Former Brentford midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo joins Sekhukhune United

The 31-year-old Mokotjo, who was last season on the books of Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati, was linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Cape Town — In a deal that surprised many, Bafana Bafana midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo has joined Sekhukhune United on a one-and-a-half year contract.

However, Babina Noko confirmed on Friday that they had won the race to his signature.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club would like to welcome Mokotjo to Babina Noko family with his wealth of experience,” the club said in a statement.

Mokotjo returns to South African football for the first time since the 2008/09 season, when he made a sole league appearance for SuperSport United.