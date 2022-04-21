Former Kaizer Chiefs' coach Gavin Hunt having a blast in Manchester

Johannesburg - Former Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Gavin Hunt is enjoying his visit to Manchester after honouring an invite from a friend who works for English giants Manchester City. Hunt left the South African shores on Monday night after doing some pundit work for pay-channel SuperSport TV on Saturday in the DStv Premiership matches.

Story continues below Advertisment

Upon arrival in Manchester on Tuesday, inclusive of Hunt’s attractive itinerary was a live match between the reigning English champions City and Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium. “Man City vs Brighton tonight cannot wait to be in the Etihad. Never been!” Hunt tweeted before the game. ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter sacked by Kaizer Chiefs - report

Upon arrival at the famous arena, Hunt took to his Twitter page to tweet “arrived at the Etihad”, posing in front of the stadium. But to say that Hunt was awestruck by the Citizens’ style of play as they beat Brighton 3-0 to return to the top of the EPL standings would be an understatement. He tweeted after the game: “What a game! The passing of the ball in the City team is unbelievable going to the training ground tomorrow. Cannot wait.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Hunt, who’s set to spend two weeks in Manchester checking out the environment and seeing if there are opportunities, is currently unemployed after he was sacked by Chippa United early in the season due to a string of poor results. arrived at the Etihad 🔵 pic.twitter.com/SoC5E8CZKx — Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) April 20, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

After two successive failed stints at Chiefs and Chippa, he told IOL sport early this year “that I am available and ready to return to coaching again”. His former employers SuperSport United, where he won three of his four titles, are currently coach-less after sacking his protégé Kaitano Tembo a fortnight ago. However, it remains to be seen whether he’d take the job given that SuperSport are said to be in financial troubles, a reason why they haven’t been buying experienced players – hence the use of youngsters.

Story continues below Advertisment