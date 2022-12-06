Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho hoping to help Cape Town City rise up

Cape Town — Cape Town City have boosted their defence with the acquisition of former Kaizer Chiefs star Lorenzo Gordinho. The Bafana Bafana international has been overseas the past two years where he has been playing in Denmark for Viborg FF and HB Koge.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gordinho has signed a three-year deal with the Citizens which will keep him in Cape Town until 2025, and the 28-year-old arrives at a critical period after regular centre back Nathan Fasika suffered a season-ending injury recently. Congolese international Fasika was a critical part of City’s plans having played 12 matches already this season, although coach Eric Tinkler still has stalwart Taariq Fielies and Keanu Cupido to call upon in the centre of defence alongside Gordinho now. “Before coming here I got a different perspective. Being a local boy, playing in South Africa, compared to being a foreign player in another country, I learnt a lot about adaptation and professionalism, and to be professional no matter the circumstances you find yourself in,” Gordinho said.

“There are so many things that you need to adapt to, and I think that’s what kept me going. And then this opportunity came about for me to come back to Cape Town City, and the way they run the team and the players that they have, they have the foundations there for the club. “The team is in a good space and my biggest ambition is to help the team reach the projected goal for the season and that’s the most important thing.” Gordinho will certainly hope to help transform City’s fortunes once the Premiership season resumes after the World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisement

City had hopes at the beginning of the season after finishing runners-up last season to qualify for the Caf Champions League for the first time. It has, however, not gone according to plan with City being knocked out of both the Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup already. Equally, they are languishing in 13th place on the league standings, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Story continues below Advertisement