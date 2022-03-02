Former Kaizer Chiefs keeper Shongwe backs Peterson to start in goal in the Soweto derby

Johannesburg — Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has backed Brandon Peterson to don the No. 1 jersey when Amakhosi clash with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in a league encounter at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs have endured a goalkeeping conundrum this season. So much so that they had to play all their keepers, Peterson, Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi, after costly errors that saw the team in and out of the title race.

However, Akpeyi emerged as the first choice goalie for the better part of the first half of the season. But that changed early this year after he was rested for being with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations – with Peterson starting all the games. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs' could resurrect the havoc-wreaking 'CBD' for Soweto Derby After conceding four goals in his first match for the club against Royal AM last year, the former Ajax Cape Town keeper bounced back strongly this year, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

However, will he have the mental capacity to thrive in his first ever Soweto derby? Former club keeper-turned pundit, Shongwe, thinks so, given the fact that he’s high on confidence currently after keeping those two clean sheets in the league. “The technical team has a huge headache when it comes to that department,” Shongwe told IOL Sport on Wednesday. “But I feel that they must give it to him. He’s done very well since the start of the year, especially after Akpeyi was at the Afcon. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo joins calls for return of fans ahead of Soweto derby

“The goalkeeping department is one that department that you don’t want to tamper with a lot. So I feel that Brandon has done very well in his last games especially after a shallow start. So, I don’t see why they should change him at all.” Playing in any derby can either make or break a player. But Peterson is set to play in his first derby without the feel of the spectators due to Covid-19 protocols. So, will that serve as some sort of advantage or disadvantage for him? “Look, it’s a bit of both,” Shongwe said. “He might be nervous playing in front of a full stadium because the Soweto derby is quite unique. But fans can serve as a huge morale booster for any player heading to such a big game as well.”

ALSO READ: Five of the best goalkeepers in Soweto Derby history Despite backing Peterson to start on Saturday, Shongwe highlighted that the team could pull off a surprise by starting Akepyi who’s more experienced than the former. But he also feels for Khune who seems to be side-lined albeit his form. Khune signed a contract extension last year and was given the captain’s armband by returning coach Stuart Baxter. But he’s been overlooked, and has only played one game this season, although he did well in the Compact Cup in January.