Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye: ‘I’m giving Nabi the benefit of the doubt’

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Junior Khanye says he is giving Kaizer's Chiefs new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, the benefit of the doubt. The Tunisian tactician is believed to already have put pen to paper for the mighty Amakhosi and is expected to be announced as the club's new coach soon.

Speaking to iDiskiTV, Khanye said even though he did not know much about Nabi, he was giving him the benefit of the doubt. “I need to be honest, I don't know him, but according to the rumours he has done well for himself, I'm giving the benefit of the doubt. Kaizer Chiefs may be looking at the fact that the players don't know him and they will respect him as an international coach,” said Khanye.

‘He needs to turn things around’ Khanye further added that with the coach bringing along his large technical team, he will need to hit the ground running. “With him bringing his technical team of about six, the problem with that is that he does not have the time he needs to win things now and that is a problem, he needs to turn things around, that's all,“ Khanye added. The Glamour Boys had a season to forget as they finished in 10th place in the DStv Premiership and have not won any major silverware in nine years.