Former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese says securing contracts becomes a struggle after age 30 in the PSL

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese has suggested that players over 30 are treated unfairly in the PSL. In recent years, players over 30 have struggled to secure contracts in the top tier as clubs focus on building for the future with younger players.

Currently, experienced players such as Keagan Dolly, Luvuyo Memela, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and many others are struggling to find new clubs. The 35-year-old Lebese has also been unable to get a new club since parting ways with American outfit Colorado Springs Switchbacks back in 2021. In an interview with Josta Dladla on the Izinja zeGame Podcast on YouTube, Lebese said that players over the age of 30 have to beg for contracts in South Africa, adding that clubs don’t consider what the players could produce.

“It’s different when you’re on the wrong side of 30 soccer is something else, you have to beg for contracts you have to ask. “Not popularly in other countries but here at home when you’re on the other side of of 30 they don’t look at what you can produce, they look at can we make business with this guy and if they can’t make business they won’t sign you,” Lebese said. Lebese’s comments come just weeks after Itumeleng Khune, who is also currently struggling to find a new club after leaving Chiefs, bemoaned the treatment of players aged 30 and over.